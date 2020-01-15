Daily News Print this page InfinityQS advises food and beverage manufacturers to elevate quality control through Statistical Process Control (SPC)



13 January 2020



Empowered by SPC, food and beverage manufacturers can abandon risky paper-based data collection, lower operating costs, and ensure consistent adherence to safety and quality standards



InfinityQS, the global authority on data-driven enterprise quality solutions, recommends that today’s food and beverage manufacturers and suppliers embrace Statistical Process Control (SPC), a data-driven method for measuring and controlling quality during the manufacturing process. In a new white paper, “SPC for the Food and Beverage Industry,” InfinityQS explains how SPC enables organisations to transform collected process data into meaningful insights that reduce operating costs and ensure consistent quality and compliance.



According to InfinityQS, SPC will be increasingly vital to businesses at every step of the food and beverage supply chain—especially given the high risks and complex regulatory requirements associated with food quality and safety. However, the prevalent use of paper-based data collection continues to hold many organisations back from implementing an SPC solution. One InfinityQS study showed that 75% of polled manufacturers reportedly still use manual data collection—with an astounding 50% still reliant on paper checklists.



“Beyond being time-consuming and highly prone to error, paper-based data collection limits what operators and quality professionals can achieve—with many resorting to constant firefighting against quality and safety issues,” said Greg Matranga, Vice President of Global Marketing, InfinityQS. “Audits also become a headache as personnel struggle to locate information to prepare requested reports. But with automated or semi-automated data collection along with an SPC solution, these challenges disappear. The data become readily available and accessible in real time.”



Matranga continued, “It’s possible to switch from reactive firefighting to proactive prevention—and streamline audits with reports generated within minutes. Moreover, manufacturers can take their data a step further and perform analysis to reveal opportunities to minimise waste, reduce costs, and improve quality on the plant floor and enterprise-wide. These improvements lead to enhanced manufacturing performance, while positively impacting companies’ bottom lines.”



The “SPC for the Food and Beverage Industry” white paper includes additional insight into how SPC software helps with:-



- Verifying data collections and quality checks are performed in a timely manner.

- Identifying the root causes and solutions to defects.

- Safety monitoring and recall prevention.

- Refining critical processes, such as fill line performance.

- Promoting profit-positive business models through lower productions costs and optimal quality.



