Wednesday 15/1/2020

Daily News Print this page Automation technology and customer-specific solutions from Conrad Electronic



13 January 2020



The comprehensive product range for business customers in the industrial automation sector currently includes over 100,000 products and brands from leading manufacturers such as Weidmüller, Siemens, Wago, Phoenix Contact, and Lapp.



Conrad Electronic is starting off right away at the beginning of 2020 with weekly deals in the field of automation technology and, also providing various application case studies for innovative product solutions that increase efficiency and save costs. In addition, the B2B distributor, as a competent supplier and professional business partner, will offer its product highlights presented at the SPS trade fair as soon as they are available.



For automation needs, the Conrad Digital Platform currently provides over 100,000 products as well as customer-specific engineering solutions. The highlights of Conrad’s industrial automation solutions include full product ranges of leading manufacturers and brands, such as Weidmüller, Siemens, Wago, Phoenix Contact, and Lapp; all of which are characterised by high quality.



Conrad’s automation offering is specifically geared to meet the needs of industrial companies that use control cabinets, machines and systems, and for those responsible for the maintenance, repair and operation (MRO) of production facilities and control cabinets.



Purchasers also have access to a procurement platform with an extremely diverse product assortment. Conrad’s integrated procurement platform enables them to purchase all the products required for their automation tasks and projects from a single source.



“As part of our automation offering, we focus primarily on industrial automation,” explains Ralf Bühler, CSO B2B at Conrad Electronic. “We pay special attention to expanding the application ranges in the areas of maintenance, repair and operation of control cabinets, field and process technology, as well as the digitisation of control cabinets, and field and process technology. Customer-specific automation solutions in the area of special machine construction can also be covered by our broad and deep product range.”



The range currently includes PLCs and accessories, industrial sensors, motors and drives, pneumatic products, power supplies, control cabinets and housings, industrial relays and controls, switches and signal lamps, cables and wires, connectors, industrial PCs, industrial Ethernet solutions as well as tools for automation and more.



Wide range of product and eProcurement services



Cable services such as cable assembly and cable/hose yard goods, professional 3D printing service in industrial quality, the SFC ordering and a special quotation service complete the range of Conrad’s automation technology offering.



Several fast, reliable and flexible delivery and ordering options and services, - best-quality support and consultancy are among the advantages of choosing Conrad Electronic as a one-stop partner for industrial automation. Additionally, customers can benefit from the company’s near 100 years of experience in technology and electronics as well as over 20 years of experience as a supplier in the B2B technology sector.



