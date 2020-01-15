Wednesday 15/1/2020

Product Focus Print this page HONEYWELL INTRODUCES STEEL MESH BARRIER LIGHTWEIGHT FALL PROTECTION SYSTEM



13 January 2020



Lightweight, flexible design can be transported easily and installed quickly, reduces worker fatigue while increasing productivity and protecting at-height workers



Honeywell has rolled out lightweight, flexible versions of its popular Honeywell Combisafe Steel Mesh Barrier (SMB) fall protection system. The lightweight barrier design has the virtue of being easier to lift, move, transport and set up, so it can decrease muscular injuries and reduce fatigue on a job site.



Two versions of the SMB system are available: in 12 and 14 kilogram panels, meeting class A and Class ABC requirements. Weighing almost 30% less than Honeywell’s traditional mesh barrier system, the two designs are among the lightest, certified steel edge protection barrier (weight per metre) in their class. With a variety of attachments, the Honeywell Combisafe barrier can be adapted to serve an endless variety of construction site challenges.



“This steel barrier system provides the kind of durability that can’t be found in lightweight aluminium systems, but its lightweight strength, flexibility and manoeuvrability can help reduce injuries and forestall worker fatigue on multi-storied construction jobs, and these benefits can add up to time savings that in turn, lead to increased productivity on the job and faster job turnarounds,” said Luca Favarin, Honeywell product manager.



Features include:



• Dense, flexible mesh reduces risk of injuries in case of fall against the barrier, and helps prevent debris from falling

• Reinforced side bars minimize damages during handling

• Toeboard closed and returned for enhanced debris containment at the slab edge

• Top-class welded mesh provides enhanced resistance and durability

• High toeboard offers additional protection



