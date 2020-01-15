Product Focus Print this page RS Components launches Allen-Bradley PLC starter kits for machine and motion control systems



13 January 2020



Fast, low-cost development of standalone industrial automation applications



RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global multi-channel provider of industrial and electronic products and solutions, has introduced two programmable logic controller (PLC) starter packs from industrial automation specialist Allen-Bradley, part of the Rockwell Automation group.



The Micro850 and Micro820 Starter Packs contain all the hardware needed to get up and running with the Allen-Bradley Micro850 and Micro820 PLCs, respectively, including power supplies (PSU), controller accessories and graphic terminals. OEM machine builders can develop standalone applications quickly and inexpensively, without the need to invest in full automated systems.



The Micro850 PLC provided with the Micro850 Starter Pack is designed for larger standalone applications expandable up to 192 digital I/O points, including simple motion control. The pack also includes a PSU, seven digital inputs and one analogue input simulator, a two-channel analogue input plug-in, a PanelView 800 4-inch graphic terminal, 1m Ethernet and USB cables, an instruction manual and a quick reference guide.



The Micro820 Starter Pack includes the nano-size Micro820 PLC, which supports up to 36 I/O points with embedded features such as Ethernet, a microSD slot for data logging and analogue I/O. The Micro820 PLC is well suited to small standalone machine control and remote automation applications with Ethernet connectivity, such as remote terminal units (RTUs) for SCADA. The starter pack also contains a 24V power supply, seven digital inputs and one analogue input simulator, a PanelView 800 4-inch graphic terminal, a 1m Ethernet cable, an installation manual and a quick reference guide.



The Allen-Bradley PanelView 800 4-inch panel-mount graphic terminal included in the standard starter pack features keypad and touchscreen input options and is optimised for use with Micro800 Series PLCs. There is an option to purchase a “Starter Pack Lite” if a graphic terminal is not required.



For application design, easy PLC programming, device configuration and integration with an HMI editor, the Standard Edition of Connected Components Workbench design software is free to download from the Rockwell Automation website.



The Allen-Bradley Micro850 and Micro820 PLC starter kits are available to purchase from RS in Austria, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom.



For more information on RS, please visit the website at uk.rs-online.com/web/ .