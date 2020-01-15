Wednesday 15/1/2020

Product Focus Print this page TE Connectivity introduces M8/M12 cable assemblies with Fieldbus protocols



13 January 2020



TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, is introducing new M8/M12 cable assembly solutions for Fieldbus data communications, complementing its existing Sensor/Actuator cable assembly solutions for Industrial Networks.



The new A and B-coded M8/M12 cable assemblies comply with Profibus, DeviceNet and CC-link protocols, offering multiple options for a variety of needs. They have 360-degree shielding against EMI for complete protection for signal and data transmission, and are rated IP67 for resistance to dust and water. The assemblies are overmolded in either PVC or halogen-free polyurethane (PUR) cables, suitable for drag chain applications or torsional stress, depending on customer performance requirements. They come with various standard cable length options from 0.5 to 15.0 meters.



“Automation engineering depends on bus systems, so high quality connections are essential for consistent and reliable operation,” says Product Manager Sofia Sevastidou. “TE M8/M12 cable assemblies are the ideal solution.”



Assemblies can be produced in many customer-specific plug-and-play configurations to enable design flexibility and quick installation in most industrial environments. They can be delivered quickly, thanks to local stocks around the world, low minimum order quantities and a worldwide sample service that meets customer needs for short go-to-market times.



Fieldbus networks still dominate industrial automation and process control, more than two decades after their introduction. Fieldbus accounts for 42% of the Industrial Network market and continues to grow at around 6% per year, mostly through Profibus (with its 12% market share). Particularly practical in applications around the base of the automation pyramid, Fieldbus is a critical element of the Industrial Internet of Things and beyond, for devices that do not require large bandwidth but do benefit from having power and signal in the same cable.



Applications for the new assemblies lie in numerous areas of industry, including process control systems, robotics and automation, production equipment, machine tools and material handling.



