Case Studies Flow Sensors for Medical Applications



14 January 2020



Titan Enterprises reports on increasing use of its proprietary Atrato ultrasonic flowmeter technology for medical applications including real-time drug monitoring, metering of coolants for chemotherapy treatment and blood flow systems.



Ultrasound flow measurement has over recent years shown great promise in medical applications, initially with Doppler shift technology, and more recently with time of flight systems such as the Atrato.



Beneficially Atrato is a true inline non-invasive flowmeter technology without the contorted flow path and disadvantages of alternative ultrasonic flowmeter designs. It can handle flows from laminar to turbulent and is therefore largely immune from viscosity effects. Based upon a patented time-of-flight ultrasonic technology - Atrato is able to operate over very wide flow ranges (200:1) delivering excellent accuracy (better than ±1.0% of reading), linearity and repeatability - critical parameters for medical applications.



Also based on Atrato technology – Titan Enterprises Metraflow ultrasonic flowmeter offers the additional advantage of a clean bore with no inclusions or distortions and has proved more than adequate at responding to the dynamics of several medical blood flow systems.



