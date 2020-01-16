Thursday 16/1/2020

Case Studies Print this page CORROSION PROTECTION FOR CHIMNEY AT BIO-METHANE PLANT



14 January 2020



Leeds based corrosion protection and engineering services specialist- Corroserve was contracted to protect the internal surfaces of a newly manufactured mild steel chimney prior to it being installed at a bio-methane plant on Teesside. The 1.2m diameter chimney was in three sections – 30m in all.



The plant processes the sludge remaining after sewage treatment to produce bio-methane, which is an alternative source of energy to fossil fuels. Bio-methane production offers a number of other environmental benefits including stopping the release of methane and other harmful gases produced by organic matter decomposing into the atmosphere.



In service the chimney will be exposed to a range of waste gasses including hydrogen sulphide, so protecting it by lining with a specialist coating system would extend its service life and reduce future maintenance down time.



Completed at its Leeds factory, Corroserve first abrasive blast cleaned all the internal surfaces in accordance with ISO8501- 1 Sa2½, to remove heavy mill scale and provide the required surface profile for coating. This was followed by the application of multiple coats of Polyglass VEF – spray applied using Agmec internal pipe spraying equipment to achieve a DFT of 1250μm.



Polyglass VEF is ideal for this application as it is excellent for use in aggressive environments where superior resistance to chemical attack in immersed and non-immersed conditions is essential. It provides excellent protection against corrosion across the full pH range.



The Agmec pipe sprayer is part of the Corrocoat range of internal pipe blasting and spray equipment. Developed to coat pipe internals from 100-2000mm diameter, it uses centrifugal force produced by a specially developed spray cup. A fan spray pattern is produced by the multi-axial head, which provides a precise and consistent finish at a predetermined thickness. A constant-speed winch draws the sprayer through pipes up to 150m long.



The contract was completed quickly and efficiently and the chimney installed on site shortly thereafter. The client is satisfied that the new lining will protect it from corrosion attack for a considerable time and remains confident that they have a long-term cost-effective solution, particularly when compared with the cost of repairing or replacing the chimney in the future.



For more information, please contact:



Corroserve

Forster Street

Leeds

West Yorkshire

LS10 1PW

Tel: +44 (0)113 2760760

Fax: +44 (0)113 2760700

Email: patrickb@corrocoat.com

Web: www.corroserve.com Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy