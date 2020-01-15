Wednesday 15/1/2020

Product Focus Print this page Conrad Electronic adds 6 to 90 W DIN rail power supplies from Traco Electronic to its assortment



14 January 2020



Now stocking the TBLC series of AC/DC DIN rail power supplies for use in building automation and industrial applications.



Conrad Electronic now offers the TracoPower TBLC series of DIN rail power supplies to meet the requirements of business customers for building automation and industrial applications.



"In order to cover as many applications as possible, our TBLC DIN rail switched-mode power supply series comprises a total of 15 product versions with outputs from 6 to 90 W,” says Florian Haas, Global Marketing Director at Traco Electronic. "Depending on the model, the power supplies work with AC voltages from 85 to 264 VAC, providing DC voltages of 5, 12 or 12 V and output currents of 250 mA to 7.5 A.”



"In addition, the AC/DC power supplies are characterised by their flat housing and their low installation depth of 55 mm, offering a high power density that allows them to be used in space-restricted applications. The power supplies require very little standby power and have improved EMC characteristics,” adds Kilian Braun, Product Manager at Conrad Electronic. "The power supplies also meet the new standby power and efficiency requirements (ECO standard).”



The TBLC series meets the safety approval according to IEC/EN 60335-1 and EN/IEC 60950-1, and are therefore suitable for installation in sub-distribution or distribution housings in offices and homes (DIN 43880). All products operate at temperatures from -25 to +70°C max.



An internal constant current power limitation allows the use of switched power supplies for recharging batteries. The power supplies offer continuous short-circuit and overload protection as standard, and are also interference-suppressed in accordance with EN 55014-1 and EN 55032 Class B.



A typical representative product from the TBLC series is the TracoPower TBLC 06-124 DIN rail power supply. The 89.5 mm x 59.5 mm x 18 mm (H x L x W), 6 W power supply unit with its wide input range of 85 - 264 VAC delivers 24 - 28 VDC with a maximum output current of 250 mA.



For more information, please contact:



Christina Bauroth,

Conrad Electronic

Tel: +49 (0) 96 22 30 46 27

Email: christina.bauroth@conrad.de

Web: www.conrad.com Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy