Expanded range of Tekfil™ polypropylene depth filter cartridges
14 January 2020
Porvair Filtration Group is pleased to present its comprehensive range of Tekfil™ polypropylene depth filter cartridges, suitable for a broad range of process and industrial applications.
The consolidated range of products enhances Porvair’s offering, now encompassing solutions for a broad range of sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical and chemical.
Tekfil™ is available in a range of industrial standard lengths as either absolute or nominal rated cartridges.
Tekfil™ A
The standard Tekfil™ is a high flow, graded depth filter with high contaminant capacity for long life. Constructed from FDA approved polypropylene with excellent performance characteristics, it is an economic choice for a wide range of applications. Suitable as pre-filters or final filters for food and beverage, pharmaceutical and water treatment applications, these filters are also available in a Nylon construction for solvent filtration.
Tekfil™ N
A range of nominal rated polypropylene depth cartridge filters, constructed from FDA approved polypropylene with excellent performance characteristics; the Tekfil™ N an economic choice for a wide range of applications such as process water, pharmaceutical process streams and paint production.
Tekfil™ WF
These wide format large diameter filter cartridges are designed for applications requiring a very high flow rate. They are equally suitable for use as pre-filters or final polishing filters in applications that do not require membrane filtration.
Tekfil™ HV
A range of high viscosity filter cartridges for the filtration of gels and viscous fluids where a strong core is required, such as paints, inks and resins. Suitable for the filtration of either viscose inorganic and organic liquids, Tekfil™ HV cartridges can be used as pre-filters or final filters in a wide range of applications.
General Manager, Mike Hughes, adds “Tekfil™ has been a successful product for Porvair for many years. The range has been redefined to include both nominal rated, wide-format and high-viscosity variants in response to market demand. As a market led business, Porvair will continue to develop and add products to provide one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry”
