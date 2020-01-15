Wednesday 15/1/2020

Product Focus Print this page Expanded range of Tekfil™ polypropylene depth filter cartridges



14 January 2020



Porvair Filtration Group is pleased to present its comprehensive range of Tekfil™ polypropylene depth filter cartridges, suitable for a broad range of process and industrial applications.



The consolidated range of products enhances Porvair’s offering, now encompassing solutions for a broad range of sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical and chemical.



Tekfil™ is available in a range of industrial standard lengths as either absolute or nominal rated cartridges.



Tekfil™ A



The standard Tekfil™ is a high flow, graded depth filter with high contaminant capacity for long life. Constructed from FDA approved polypropylene with excellent performance characteristics, it is an economic choice for a wide range of applications. Suitable as pre-filters or final filters for food and beverage, pharmaceutical and water treatment applications, these filters are also available in a Nylon construction for solvent filtration.



Tekfil™ N



A range of nominal rated polypropylene depth cartridge filters, constructed from FDA approved polypropylene with excellent performance characteristics; the Tekfil™ N an economic choice for a wide range of applications such as process water, pharmaceutical process streams and paint production.



Tekfil™ WF



These wide format large diameter filter cartridges are designed for applications requiring a very high flow rate. They are equally suitable for use as pre-filters or final polishing filters in applications that do not require membrane filtration.



Tekfil™ HV



A range of high viscosity filter cartridges for the filtration of gels and viscous fluids where a strong core is required, such as paints, inks and resins. Suitable for the filtration of either viscose inorganic and organic liquids, Tekfil™ HV cartridges can be used as pre-filters or final filters in a wide range of applications.



General Manager, Mike Hughes, adds “Tekfil™ has been a successful product for Porvair for many years. The range has been redefined to include both nominal rated, wide-format and high-viscosity variants in response to market demand. As a market led business, Porvair will continue to develop and add products to provide one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry”



For more information, please visit: www.porvairfiltration.com Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy