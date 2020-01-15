Wednesday 15/1/2020

Product Focus Print this page Products4Automation (P4A) has launched a range of HMIs preloaded with the popular Movicon 11 SCADA software.



15 January 2020



Natalie Turner UK Sales Director for P4A comments, “We have a large number of Movicon users who will benefit from this new range of HMIs, plus, there are many more out there in the market who will welcome a good quality, competitively priced alternative from a UK supplier.”



The hardware is from the Pixsys range of HMIs, offering high resolution touch screens in 4.3”, 7”, 10.4” and 12.1” size options. The casing is high-strength aluminium which sets them apart from plastic alternatives and makes them ideal for most panel, process and machine applications.



Packaged HMIs clearly save time on specification and commissioning when the software licensing is pre-arranged, as it is with these units. The pre-loaded Movicon 11 software is based on XML standards and provides a comprehensive visual environment for managing process control and production data analysis functions.



Movicon 11 SCADA provides functions such as vector graphic objects, dataloggers, schedulers, trend analysers and alarm management, as well as OPC and web client / server technologies. It is compatible with all industry standard network communication protocols and a wide range of third-party drivers including Siemens S7-TCP, Mitsubishi MELSEC and Omron TRI-TCP.



The body is relatively slim at only 29 mm deep and has communication ports for RS232, RS485, CANbus, Ethernet and USB. The on-board soft PLC of the Pixsys unit offers both cost and practicality advantages, allowing higher level system control functionality without the need to add separate PLC hardware.



The HMI is designed for direct connection of I/O expansion blocks. These can be mounted directly onto the back of the HMI to keep the footprint compact, or separately on DIN rail. The larger models are able to accommodate two rear mounted units. Each rear mounted I/O block provides 16 digital connections, all of which can be configured as either inputs or outputs, plus four high accuracy 16-bit analogue outputs. In keeping with the concept of easy fitting and installation, push-fit spring terminals allow for fast, fuss-free wiring. The DIN rail mounted versions come in a variety of configuration to suit the user’s needs, including 16DI, 16D0 plus analogue input / output variants.



The operating system is Windows® Embedded Compact 7 (WEC 7) and a CORTEX-A8 1.0GHz CPU with integrated graphics. There is 512MB of RAM and 4GB of flash memory. The programming tools include LogicLab and Movicon CE.



The new HMIs join P4A’s range of Industrial PCs, also available with Movicon pre-loaded. All models are supplied from UK stock and backed by UK technical support, advice and training direct from P4A.



For more information, please contact:



Natalie Turner

Products4Automation Ltd

Unit 1c

Rowley Lane

Oldbury,

West Midlands

B69 3EJ

Tel: 0121 630 2200

Email: natalie@p4altd.co.uk

Web: www.products4automation.co.uk Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy