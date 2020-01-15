Wednesday 15/1/2020

15 January 2020



IDS NXT ocean is an all-in-one solution that makes it particularly easy for users to get started with AI-based image processing. From camera hardware including a self-developed AI core to intuitive training software for creating individual artificial neural networks and support, everything comes from a single source. This is unique in the image processing market. Users only need their application expertise and sample images to create a neural network.



With the help of the IDS NXT lighthouse cloud software, even non-experts without prior knowledge of artificial intelligence or camera programming can train an AI classifier with their own image data. Since it is a web application, all functions and the necessary infrastructure for creating the neural network are immediately available. This means that users do not have to set up their own development environment first, but can start training their own neural network right away. This involves three basic steps: To upload sample images, to label the images and then to start the fully automatic training. The generated network can then be executed directly on the IDS NXT industrial cameras, turning them into powerful inference cameras.



Inference cameras for industrial use

An inference camera can apply the "knowledge" acquired through deep learning to new data. This makes it possible to automatically solve tasks that would either not be possible with rule-based image processing, or would require great effort. Since IDS NXT industrial cameras have a special AI core, neural networks are hardware-accelerated and run directly on the devices – enabling inference times of just a few milliseconds. With features such as C-mount, robust housing, GigE network connection with RJ45 or M12 connectors, RS232 interface and REST web interface, they are also fully-fledged industrial cameras. The IDS NXT rio and rome models are now available as serial cameras with different sensors and protection classes.



Get started with the Design-In Kit

IDS also offers an IDS NXT ocean design-in kit which is particularly useful for anyone who wants to test the potential of AI for individual vision tasks. It provides all the components a user needs to create, train and run a neural network in his productive environment. In addition to an IDS NXT industrial camera with 1.6 MP Sony sensor, lens and cable, the package includes six months of access to the AI training software. The use of deep learning-based image processing for individual applications can thus be realized in a short time.



