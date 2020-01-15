Wednesday 15/1/2020

15 January 2020



The new sensors provide the longest sensing distance of 1,500 mm in their class, with the smallest body and the industry's first antifouling coating for revolutionary ease-of-use.



OMRON has launched the new E3AS Series reflective-type photoelectric sensors*1 with the smallest*2 body and longest sensing distance of 1,500 mm in their class. The sensors provide stable detection without being influenced by sensing distances or different colours, materials, and surfaces of objects. This makes selection, adjustment, and maintenance of sensors easier, and improves system commissioning and operation rates. E3AS Sensors can be used, for example, in high-mix conveyor lines carrying products of various colours and shapes, and assembly lines with restricted space for sensor installation.



Fast commissioning and stable operation are critical at manufacturing sites. To meet this need, OMRON has increased the sensing distance with the E3AS Series to five times longer than in the previous models *4. The detection principle of the E3AS Series is Time of Flight (TOF) that enable high detection stability regardless of the characteristics of sensing objects. This makes it easier to select and adjust the sensors. In addition, the industry’s first antifouling coating on the sensing surface reduces false detection and maintenance frequency in environments where oil or dust scatters, or steam generates. The E3AS Series helps improve system commissioning and operation rates in the conveyance and assembling processes.



OMRON set forth a strategic concept called "innovative-Automation" consisting of three innovations or "i's"--"integrated" (control evolution), "intelligent" (development of intelligence by ICT), and "interactive" (new harmonization between humans and machines). By improving system commissioning and stable operation using the E3AS Series, OMRON continues to solve problems at manufacturing sites including labour shortages, and accelerates the materialization of “innovative-Automation” together with its customers.



Smallest body and longest sensing distance of 1,500 mm in the class

The E3AS Series, with a wide sensing range of 50 to 1,500 mm, eliminates the need to select different sensors based on application. Users can select either a model with a metal or plastic case to meets their installation environment requirements. Their small size enables installation in confined spaces.



Detecting objects with varying colours and materials enables fast evaluation and adjustment



With conventional photoelectric sensors, prior evaluation or positioning was required for each sensing object. The E3AS Series detects sensing objects varying in colours and materials by the set distance, enabling less evaluation and adjustment time.



Industry-first antifouling coating prevents contamination on the sensing surface (Patent Pending*5)



The antifouling coating on the sensing surface of the E3AS Series prevents water droplets, oil, and dust from sticking to the sensing surface, and keeps the lens from fogging as well. This reduces false detection and cleaning frequency.



Laser welding technologies for different materials/metals ensure sealing to avoid sensor failures (Patented*5)



The E3AS Sensor case is made of stainless steel (SUS316L). OMRON’s patented laser welding technologies enhance the sealing and adhesion between the parts of the case, reducing failures in water (IP69K) and oil (IP67G) environments.



*1: Class: For a reflective-type photoelectric sensor with the 25.4-mm mounting pitch width, and the sensing distance of 1,500 mm or over. Based on OMRON investigation in September 2019.



*2: Photoelectric sensors: Photoelectric sensors detect objects (presence or passing) using optical properties. When emitted light is interrupted or reflected by the sensing object, the amount of light that arrives at the receiver changes, and the presence or passing of an object is detected.



*3: Time of Flight (TOF): With TOF, the distance to a sensing object is calculated by measuring the time in which a pulsed laser passes from the emitter to reach the object and return to the sensor. It is less influenced by the characteristics of the object, dramatically increases the stability of presence detection, and reduces the time for selection and adjustment.



*4: Five times longer than the previous models: comparison with E3Z-LL products



*5: “Patent pending” means that we applied for a patent in Japan, and “Patented” means that we obtained a patent in Japan. (As of August 2019).



