Wednesday 22/1/2020

20 January 2020



Precision sensor manufacturer Micro-Epsilon has introduced two thermal imagers for industrial environments that are both compact and robust, offering advanced thermal imaging functions at a price level normally associated with single point pyrometers.



The entry level thermoIMAGER TIM 8 features an 80x80 pixel resolution, 50Hz frame rate and autonomous operation that offers automatic hot or cold spot detection. As an imager, the TIM8 gives more freedom to check and look for faults. It isn’t reliant on the target being in the same place and can detect hot (cold) spots anywhere within its field of view. Once set up and configuration are complete by the included software, the TIM 8 is then capable of standalone operation without a PC connected, combining the advantages of a robust pyrometer with those of an infrared thermal imaging camera.



Automatic hot and cold spot detection in automation, machine building and plant monitoring increases process reliability. The thermoIMAGER TIM 8 is specially designed for these types of application. The measured temperature can be output directly as an analogue signal or as a digital alarm output. Another feature of the camera is its integrated lens and motorised focus. The focus adjustment is software-controlled enabling the operator to set the target in focus without having to touch the camera – ideal if it is mounted in a hard-to-reach area.



With three selectable temperature measurement ranges from -20°C to +900°C, the TIM 8 can be used, for example, to monitor the temperature in control cabinets, process control in production lines or to detect overheated, baked goods. When the pre-defined alarm threshold is reached, an alert signal is output via the integrated process interface.



Setup is intuitive via the well-established TIMConnect configuration software, available as a free download from the Micro-Epsilon website. Communication with the camera is made by USB or Ethernet connection. A range of accessories are also available including air purge collars, protective windows and cooling housings, which enable the TIM 8 device to be installed in a wide range of industrial environments and is ideal for OEM customers looking to integrate more than just a pyrometer.



For users who require an even greater optical resolution and frame rates for temperature monitoring of high speed thermal processes, Micro-Epsilon has also introduced the thermoIMAGER TIM 40 to its range. This robust industrial camera offers excellent optical resolution (382 x 288 pixels), a frame rate of 80Hz and an effective distance-to-spot-size ratio of 390:1. Selectable temperature ranges are from -20°C to +100°C/ 0 to 250°C/ 150°C to 900°C.



The TIM 40 also incorporates a motorised focus for easy adjustments on targets via remote control. Power supply and operation are via USB connection. With multiple measurement outputs available via the optional industrial process interface, this also makes the camera ideal for high volume OEM applications.



For more information, please contact:



Micro-Epsilon UK Ltd

1, Shorelines Building

Shore Road

Birkenhead

Cheshire

CH41 1AU

Tel: +44 (0) 151 355 6070

Fax: +44(0) 151 355 6075

Email: info@micro-epsilon.co.uk

