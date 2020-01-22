 
Wednesday 22/1/2020

Product Focus
Universal terminal blocks for aluminium and copper conductors

20 January 2020

Aluminium and copper conductors can be installed quickly, easily, and safely in the new UL-approved UBAL Al/Cu terminal blocks from Phoenix Contact. The contact chambers are pre-lubricated with antioxidants to simplify conductor pretreatment. The clamping part is made from an aluminium alloy. The lead-free tin surface enables both aluminium and copper conductors to be connected in the same terminal block.

A conductor connection with high tightening torque is achieved through maintenance-free connection of the Allen screw using a torque spanner. The clamping part is suitable for the connection of rigid and multi-stranded aluminium and copper conductors up to 240 mm².

With the exception of the UBAL 240 terminal block, all versions can be mounted on a standard DIN rail or directly on the mounting plate. The touch-proof caps ensure a high level of safety. The universal terminal blocks are tested for short circuits in accordance with EN 61238-1 Class A.

For more information, please contact:

Phoenix Contact Ltd
Halesfield 13
Telford
Shropshire
TF7 4PG
Tel:  0845 881 2222
Fax:  0845 881 2211
Email: info@phoenixcontact.co.uk
Web:  www.phoenixcontact.co.uk
