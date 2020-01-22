Product Focus Print this page Universal terminal blocks for aluminium and copper conductors



20 January 2020



Aluminium and copper conductors can be installed quickly, easily, and safely in the new UL-approved UBAL Al/Cu terminal blocks from Phoenix Contact. The contact chambers are pre-lubricated with antioxidants to simplify conductor pretreatment. The clamping part is made from an aluminium alloy. The lead-free tin surface enables both aluminium and copper conductors to be connected in the same terminal block.



A conductor connection with high tightening torque is achieved through maintenance-free connection of the Allen screw using a torque spanner. The clamping part is suitable for the connection of rigid and multi-stranded aluminium and copper conductors up to 240 mm².



With the exception of the UBAL 240 terminal block, all versions can be mounted on a standard DIN rail or directly on the mounting plate. The touch-proof caps ensure a high level of safety. The universal terminal blocks are tested for short circuits in accordance with EN 61238-1 Class A.



For more information, please contact:



Phoenix Contact Ltd

Halesfield 13

Telford

Shropshire

TF7 4PG

Tel: 0845 881 2222

Fax: 0845 881 2211

Email: info@phoenixcontact.co.uk

Web: www.phoenixcontact.co.uk