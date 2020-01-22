|
Universal terminal blocks for aluminium and copper conductors
20 January 2020
Aluminium and copper conductors can be installed quickly, easily, and safely in the new UL-approved UBAL Al/Cu terminal blocks from Phoenix Contact. The contact chambers are pre-lubricated with antioxidants to simplify conductor pretreatment. The clamping part is made from an aluminium alloy. The lead-free tin surface enables both aluminium and copper conductors to be connected in the same terminal block.
A conductor connection with high tightening torque is achieved through maintenance-free connection of the Allen screw using a torque spanner. The clamping part is suitable for the connection of rigid and multi-stranded aluminium and copper conductors up to 240 mm².
With the exception of the UBAL 240 terminal block, all versions can be mounted on a standard DIN rail or directly on the mounting plate. The touch-proof caps ensure a high level of safety. The universal terminal blocks are tested for short circuits in accordance with EN 61238-1 Class A.
