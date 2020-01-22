Wednesday 22/1/2020

Product Focus Print this page FLIR Launches First Thermal Imaging Building Inspection System: FLIR MR277



22 January 2020



FLIR MR277 combines a built-in thermal imager with moisture hygrometer and FLIR multi-spectral dynamic imaging to help users quickly troubleshoot moisture issues



FLIR Systems introduces the FLIR MR277 building inspection system, FLIR Systems’ first moisture meter with Infrared Guided Measurement (IGM™) to offer Multi-Spectral Dynamic Imaging (MSX®) technology. This all-in-one, thermal-enabled moisture meter with hygrometer provides users with a full understanding of problem areas by enhancing IGM thermal images with visual details so they can quickly find moisture, air leaks and insulation voids.



Designed for restoration, remediation and building management professionals, the enhanced FLIR MR277 includes features needed to identify, diagnose, fix and document moisture and building envelope problems. The FLIR Lepton® thermal imaging sensor powers IGM, visually guiding users straight to the source of building-related issues. Once a problem is located, the built-in pinless sensor enables quick, non-invasive moisture detection. Inspectors can then streamline diagnosis and documentation by using the built-in Bluetooth® to connect via METERLiNK® to mobile devices running the FLIR Tools® mobile app. This allows users to upload measurements and images from the job site to easily complete and share full reports with their customers.



The FLIR MR277 features a vibrant display screen that is 50 percent larger than previous FLIR moisture meter models, making it easier to identify problem areas visually and allowing users to view multiple parameters simultaneously, including humidity levels, dew point, and vapor pressure. A dual-camera system powers FLIR MSX, which adds visual details such as edges, writing and patterns to full thermal images. The FLIR MR277 can display and record MSX, thermal and visual images, with storage for up to 15,000 images in the internal memory.



The FLIR MR277 includes an MR02 removeable pin probe in addition to the built-in pinless sensor to allow users to verify the presence of moisture and take accurate, pin-based measurements with a single tool. The MR13 moisture hygrometer is also included; this humidity and temperature sensor measures relative humidity and is field-replaceable, thereby minimising downtime to help keep professionals on-site to quickly complete the job.



The FLIR MR277 with MR02 removable pin probe attachment and MR13 field-replaceable moisture hygrometer is available for purchase today globally for £1066.09 (ex. VAT) through FLIR authorised distributors and online through the FLIR store. To learn more about the FLIR MR277, please visit

www.flir.co.uk/mr277



For more information, please contact:



FLIR Systems Ltd

2 Kings Hill Avenue

Kings Hill

West Malling

Kent

ME19 4AQ

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 (0) 1732 220011

Fax: +44 (0) 1732 220014

Email: sales@flir.uk.com

Web: www.flir.co.uk Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy