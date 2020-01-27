Monday 27/1/2020

27 January 2020



Global manufacturer of motors and drive technology, WEG, has launched two extended versions of the CFW500 series of variable speed drives (VSDs). The new models are available with an extended frame size and higher ingress protection (IP) rating and have been developed to comply with future energy efficiency regulations from the European Union (EU).



The CFW500 frequency inverter series has been produced to efficiency class IE2. The model has been developed to conform with the EU regulation Ecodesign Requirement (EU) 1781/2019, a legislation that is due to come into force on July 1, 2021. The directive has been created to improve the environmental performance of products by establishing minimum energy efficiency standards.



The new VSDs from WEG ensure end users can meet the energy efficiency requirements of a modern factory. As part of the CFW500 series, the models can operate over a wide voltage range of 200 to 240 V, 380 to 480 V or 500 to 600 V. The models can also be deployed at ambient temperatures from -10°C to +40°C, making them an ideal option for demanding applications.



WEG has also extended the CFW500 to frame size F, with a rated power range up to 55 kW. Frame size F is available for output currents of 77 A, 88 A and 105 A and can be used in the voltage range of 380 to 480 V. For users, the extended frame size allows for deployment in the 37 kW, 45 kW and 55 kW power range. The CFW500 models are therefore suitable for general mechanical engineering for conveying, turning, lifting, pumping and ventilation.



The new CFW500 IP66 in frame sizes A and B covers the motor power range from 250 W to 15 kW. Both frame sizes are available for various mains voltages.



“In light of the new regulations, more attention is being given to optimising energy in components of electrical drive technology,” explained Johannes Schwenger, head of product management low and medium voltage drive systems at WEG. “This is the first time the efficiency of VSDs have been regulated by law in Europe and during the development of these new CFW500 models, ensuring compliance was essential.



“With these new products, we are able to offer optimally matched motor and VSD packages that contribute to boosting system efficiency and energy efficiency — while also ensuring a good price-to-performance ratio.”



The CFW500 series also includes the integrated safety functions of Safe Torque Off (STO) and Safe Stop 1 (SS1). When activated, the function stops unintentional starting of machines and prevents uncontrolled stops, improving safety for plant employees. In fact, the CFW500 with safety functions fulfil the requirements for SIL 3 / PL e, according to IEC 61800-5-2, EN ISO 13849-1, EN 62061, IEC 61508 and IEC 60204-1.



As with the entire WEG CFW500 series, the new extensions to this range have been designed for quick installation and commissioning. Numerous plug-and-play plug-in modules make the CFW500 series ideal for for decentralised automation architectures, providing access to all commonly used field bus concepts, including Profibus DP, Profinet IO, Ethernet IP, DeviceNet, CANopen, and Modbus RTU.



More information on the CFW500 series can be found on the WEG website, along with a full range of the company’s variable speed drives. To discover out where to buy the CFW500 series, please click here to find your local distributor.



