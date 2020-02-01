 
Saturday 1/2/2020

Case Studies
Contrinex Ultrasonic Sensors Excel on Meat Bin Wash-line

28 January 2020

Contrinex’s ultrasonic sensors excel in a meat-processing plant where they provide a non-contact presence checking system which increases productivity and eliminate breakdowns of a meat bin washing line.

A single ultrasonic sensor, mounted above the conveyor on which the bins travel, checks for meat residues, rejecting any contaminated bins before the automated wash station. Old, contact-based systems were unreliable, resulting in breakdowns and frequent interruptions to the washing process.

Contrinex metal-bodied, IP65-rated device ultrasonic sensors are ideal for presence and level-sensing applications. The M30 diffuse sensor has an operating range between 20cm and 130cm and provides sensing independent of the target’s colour, shape, material or surface structure.

Contrinex’s Ultrasonic sensors are available as Diffuse and Reflex sensors in M12, M18 or M30 body sizes.

For more information, please visit: www.contrinex.com/business-unit/ultrasonic-sensors/
