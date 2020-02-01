Saturday 1/2/2020

Product Focus

norelem's New Roller Chains and Sprockets Give a Boost to Heavy Duty Chain Drives



28 January 2020



The global standard components specialist, norelem, is launching a new range of duplex and triplex roller chains and sprockets, giving engineers easy access to the strength they need for their heavy-duty chain drives.



Offering superior performance to a single chain, duplex and triplex roller chains are used to drive heavyweight equipment in challenging applications such as packaging, materials handling and agriculture. Combined with norelem’s duplex and triplex sprockets, they ensure optimum reliability and power transmission under uniform, non-uniform or impulse conditions.



norelem’s duplex chains offer 1.75 times the performance of a single chain, rising to 2.5 times for the triplex chain. Compatible with both electric and internal combustion engine drives, they’re of European design with curved link plates according to DIN ISO 606. Manufactured from steel or stainless steel (duplex only), they range in pitch from 8mm to 11/2 inches to meet a wide variety of applications.



To complement the roller chains, norelem also supplies pre-bored duplex and triplex steel sprockets, available with between eight and 125 teeth. The variety in teeth ratio allows engineers the ultimate flexibility in choosing their gearing ratios.



Marcus Schneck, CEO at norelem said: “Along with the chains and sprockets, we also supply chain links and tensioners, so we’re able to offer engineers everything they need to achieve reliable chain drive operation. It’s all part of our commitment to meeting all needs from one expert source.”



All chains, sprockets and accessories are available to order directly from THE BIG GREEN BOOK, norelem’s internationally respected catalogue of over 45,000 standard components



