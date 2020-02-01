Saturday 1/2/2020

Product Focus Print this page Versatile Expanding Gate Valve from M&J Valve ideal for positive shut-off of liquid and gas



29 January 2020



The M&J Expanding Gate (EG) Valve is highly versatile and can be used in most circumstances where the positive shut off of liquid or gas is required. Its mechanical design delivers an extremely heat resistant seal that is unaffected by line pressure or vibration, making the M&J Model EG Valve a reliable flow control solution in the harshest environments.



Comprising a full bore, through conduit valve with a rising stem and parallel expanding gate and segment, the M&J Model EG Valve delivers a tight mechanical seal and positive shut-off: both upstream and downstream, and under both low and high differential pressure. Applications include isolation valves in power plants, ESD valves in production, block valves in process systems, high temperature valves in refineries, and pipeline valves in critical areas.



The Model EG Valve provides a superior bidirectional mechanical seal because the two-piece gate assembly expands against the seating areas in the open or closed position. The greater the torque, the tighter the seal. Reliable operation is achieved through its user-friendly design, which features a single piece stem with a low operating torque and visual indication of position.



The Model EG is also constructed for increased reliability and ease of maintenance. The valves can be overhauled in-line and feature top entry access to all internals. The stem packing does not require lubrication. If foreign matter causes damage to the seat seal during operation, all valves are fitted with an emergency sealant injection provision which will preserve seal integrity until a permanent repair can be made. If valves are to be buried, or positioned in an inaccessible location, these fittings can be extended to meet customer requirements.



M&J Expanding Gate Valves are readily available in all the sizes, pressure ranges and trims used in piping systems requiring the positive shut off of liquid or gas. They can operate effectively in temperatures ranging from -50° F to +1000° F and are fire tested to API-6FA.



For more information, please visit: www.spxflow.com Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy