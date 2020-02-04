Tuesday 4/2/2020

Product Focus Print this page Emerson Introduces New Level Switches to Optimise Operations and Increase Safety in Solids Applications



3 February 2020



Rosemount™ vibrating fork, paddle, capacitance and vibrating rod switches provide users with flexible level monitoring and overfill prevention solutions in all silo types



Emerson has introduced a range of new Rosemount™ solids level switches designed to optimise operations, increase safety and reduce waste by providing reliable point level monitoring and supporting overfill prevention. The introduction of switches based on four proven and trusted technologies enables Emerson to offer a complete product portfolio for continuous and point level solids measurement. This ensures that the appropriate solution can be deployed to meet every application requirement.



The vibrating fork, paddle, capacitance and vibrating rod switches within the new Rosemount range ensure reliable monitoring of solid materials such as powders, grains and pellets in all silo types across industries including food and beverage, agriculture, chemical, power, cement, mining and plastics. The compact, easy-to-operate switches require low levels of maintenance and are suitable for operation in extremely challenging environments, including those with high temperatures, high pressures, dust and risk of explosion.



The switches can be used to provide standalone point level monitoring to help optimise filling and emptying cycles. They can also be deployed within an overfill prevention system, helping to prevent wasted materials, environmental impact, high clean-up costs and damage to the silo.



In applications involving light, fine-grained and powdered materials where high measurement sensitivity is required, Rosemount 2511 and 2521 vibrating fork switches provide a cost-effective solution. European Commission ATEX (Atmosphères Explosibles) certification permits installation in explosive areas, and all wetted parts are made from corrosion-resistant stainless steel, making them suitable for use in hygienic applications. The Rosemount 2501 rotary paddle switch can be used as a full, demand or empty detector in storage silos or process vessels. The robust paddle design can withstand heavy loads and extreme temperatures of up to 1100° C.



The Rosemount 2555 capacitance switch can be installed in pipes as a limit switch and spillage detector. The switch is suitable for use with materials that have dielectric values as low as 1.5 and is designed to prevent material build-up in applications where there is a risk of coating. The Rosemount 2535 vibrating rod switch provides high chemical resistance due to the fact that it is completely made of food-grade stainless steel.



“The new Rosemount switches provide Emerson with an innovative and complete solids level measurement portfolio,” said Felicia Malai, project engineer at Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “In conjunction with Rosemount non-contacting radar and guided wave radar transmitters, the switches give users the flexibility to install the point level monitoring and overfill prevention solution that best enables them to optimise operations, reduce waste, and increase safety in their specific applications.”



For more information, please visit: www.Emerson.com/RosemountSolidsLevel