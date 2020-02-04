 
Tuesday 4/2/2020

Product Focus
Enhanced Ultra High Speed Video Camera

3 February 2020

An enhanced version of the Kirana Ultra High-Speed Video Camera has been introduced by Specialised imaging.

The new Kirana07M enables researchers to capture up to 180 consecutive high resolution images at frame rates of up to 7 million frames per second and exposure times as low as 50 nanoseconds.

The Kirana07M is a response to the Ultra high speed camera market’s need for higher specification cameras. The Kirana07M represents the ultimate high-speed video camera combining the triggering flexibility of high speed video cameras with greater resolution at megahertz capture speeds. As with all versions of the KIRANA camera, the full 924 x 768-pixel resolution is maintained at all frame rates, enabling it to uniquely acheive high spatial and temporal resolution.

The compact Kirana07M camera includes comprehensive triggering facilities, highly accurate timing control, output signals for synchronisation with various illumination sources. All camera functions are controlled using an intuative software package.

Full remote operation using Ethernet connectivity enables the Kirana07M to be easily integrated into almost any environment. The Kirana07M offers high performance, ease-of-use and operational flexibility to deliver impressive slow-motion video images for just about any scientific research application.

The enhanced capabilities of the Kirana07M are available from January 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Specialised Imaging Ltd.
6 Harvington Park,
Pitstone Green Business Park,
Pitstone LU7 9GX
United Kingdom
Tel:  +44-1442-827728
Fax:  +44-1442-827830
Email: info@specialised-imaging.com
Web:  www.specialised-imaging.com
