Tuesday 4/2/2020

Product Focus Print this page Red Lion Presents Layer 3 Gigabit Ethernet Switch



3 February 2020



Enhancing Interoperability and Management of Vital Industrial Network Infrastructure



Red Lion Controls, global experts in communication, monitoring and control for industrial automation and networking, announced the release of their innovative new NT328G Layer 3 Ethernet switch today. Offering 28 high-speed ports (24-Gigabit, 4-10 Gigabit) and reliable wire-speed switching performance, the NT328G offers exceptional performance and reliability to meet the current and future needs of the Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Energy, Transportation, and video and security sectors, as well as other bandwidth-intensive industrial applications.



Red Lion's NT328G Layer 3 industrial Ethernet models feature a flexible mix of copper and fiber ports, allowing for a vast variety of connection options, with Layer 3 routing that provides the ability to route across VLANs or subnets—versatility that ensures scalability. The industrial-grade NT328G's robust feature set includes network redundancy, advanced, integrated security, policy-based traffic control and easy-to-use configuration and management—reducing operating costs while providing continuous monitoring of network activity. Its sleek but rugged IP30 rackmount metal housing is constructed for long-life use in harsh industrial environments, including wide operating temperature conditions and hazardous locations—durability that ensures reduced downtime. Ideal for large-scale and/or any industrial network, the NT328G has the flexibility to meet both present and long-term speed and media requirements—delivering investment protection for years to come.



"Industrial customers are demanding reliable wire-speed Layer 3 switching performance that is scalable to 10Gigabit speed to meet current and future bandwidth-requirements. Customers now have access to a future-proof and durable switch solution that addresses industrial requirements from the network edge to the core." said Diane Davis, director of product management at Red Lion Controls.



