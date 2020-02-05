Wednesday 5/2/2020

Case Studies Print this page ABB’s asset management solution for metals set to boost efficiency and productivity at CELSA Barcelona



4 February 2020



ABB Ability™ Asset Vista Condition Monitoring for metals offers continuous monitoring of asset condition for major European steel long products producer.



ABB has successfully installed ABB AbilityTM Asset Vista Conditioning Monitoring for metals at the CELSA III MBM mill in Barcelona, to help improve equipment reliability, prevent unplanned downtime, optimize maintenance and increase overall plant efficiency and productivity.



Backed by the knowledge bank of ABB’s extensive maintenance libraries for electrical equipment, the ABB AbilityTM-based application monitors the health of a variety of production assets, including automation, instrumentation, electrical, mechanical and/or process equipment. It offers CELSA a complete overview of its production assets’ health, avoiding unnecessary maintenance, reducing exposure to hazardous areas and speeding repairs.



“ABB’s digital solution will provide a comprehensive and continuous overview of asset performance, facilitating CELSA’s transition to a predictive maintenance model,” said Rafael Margarit, ABB Digital Lead, Metals, Europe. “Our deep domain knowledge, technical expertise and ability to combine operational technology (OT) with informational technology (IT) are just some of the reasons metals customers are looking to collaborate with ABB as part of their digital transformation.”



ABB AbilityTM Asset Vista Conditioning Monitoring for metals will initially collect real-time data on the condition of common equipment across CELSA’s bar mill including hydraulic units, lubrication devices, motors, drives and sensors. In the future, it can be scaled up to assess and evaluate the health of more complex, specialized assets and components to cater to changing business demands.



The solution offers operations, automation and maintenance engineers an in-depth overview of the performance of plant equipment and systems. Reports generated by the software are periodically sent to the customer, enabling CELSA to plan and schedule maintenance activities based on the actual condition of equipment and systems at the mill, helping to boost operational efficiency, increase uptime and reduce costs.



“By moving to a predictive maintenance model, we aim to improve equipment reliability and reduce unplanned shutdowns in order to boost our overall efficiency. ABB’s condition monitoring solution was the ideal choice for CELSA because the software can be easily integrated with any DCS system and is also flexible and scalable,” said Ramon Garriga, Plant Manager CELSA. “We look forward to leveraging ABB’s digital expertise, automation experience and end-to-end customer support to meet our digital transformation goals.”



For more information, please visit: new.abb.com/metals/digital/abb-ability-asset-vista-condition-monitoring-for-metals