Turbine Flowmeter Designed for Battery Powered or Portable Equipment



4 February 2020



Titan Enterprises reports that its popular 800 series turbine flowmeter offers easy integration with battery powered or portable equipment.



Designed to operate with minimal power input, Titan’s competitively priced, low power 800 series flowmeter maintains high performance over 6 flow ranges from 0.05 to 15 litres per minute. Totally non-metallic wetted components, including a moulded PVDF body and Viton 'O' seals, makes the lower 800 series flowmeter the ideal choice for the metering of even aggressive chemicals. The standard inlet tubes are barbed to accept a hose size of 8mm although for OEM use - alternatives are available.



At the heart of the low power 800 series flowmeter is a precision turbine that rotates freely on robust sapphire bearings. The turbine contains fully moulded-in magnets that are detected through the chamber wall by an extremely low drag, low power detector. The output for the low power 800 series flowmeter is a stream of pulses that are readily interfaced with most electronic displays or recording devices. This combination of materials and technology ensures a long life, high performance product with continuous reliable operation.



For more information, please contact:



Titan Enterprises Ltd

Coldharbour Business Park

Sherborne

Dorset

DT9 4JW

Tel: 01935 812 790

Fax: 01935 812 890

Email: sales@flowmeters.co.uk

Web: www.flowmeters.co.uk