Herga Technology has released a new model in its 6310 hand controls range. The 6310 membrane series features a 1 to 8 function capability that will suit a wide range of operator controlled tasks for medical devices, mobility equipment and industrial machinery. The new hand control, ergonomically designed for comfortable and practical use, offers a switch rating of 50 mA at 30 VDC and is housed in a durable ASA case which is available in black or white.



With three housing sizes available to flexibly match the switching task, the new 6310 membrane hand control features four direction-marked buttons with two colour coded function buttons and is supplied with 2 metres of insulated cable finished with free wire ends as standard. Customised versions, available on request, can include application-specific graphics, different membrane key layouts, bespoke colours, customer logos, and connectors.



The 6310 hand-held switch range includes other membrane-based electrical switches as well as Infra-Red, air-switch and USB actuated switches. The 6310 range is in turn a part of Herga TechnologyÂ's comprehensive range of switching and sensing solutions which includes electrical foot switches other hand-held devices, air actuated foot and hand controls, BluetoothÂ® Smart and USB controls. Designed and manufactured in the UK, the range covers light- and heavy-duty industrial switching as well as a comprehensive offering of IEC and UL 60601-1 medically approved products. Each product type is available with a wide choice of mounting and interfacing options to make selection straightforward whilst keeping costs to a minimum - and many products are available from stock. Custom versions, available on request, include modified electrical connection, special mountings, customer specified colours and logos etc.



