Friday 7/2/2020

Product Focus Print this page RS Components Launches DesignSpark ‘Power Technology Hub’



5 February 2020



Sponsored by Maxim Integrated, this new hub offers a starting point for engineers and students getting to grips with the latest in power devices and systems



RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global multi-channel provider of industrial and electronic products and solutions, has announced the creation of a new technology hub on its DesignSpark website. A valuable resource for design engineers and students, it includes free design tools and a breadth of key product and system development information.



Sponsored by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., a world leader in power semiconductors, the DesignSpark Power Technology Hub features learning material, application examples, new products, reference designs and free software tools for use by design engineers working on the next generation of power systems for the diverse requirements across a multitude of applications.



Effective power management –and especially low-power technology–is critical for all electrical and electronic circuits: from battery-management ICs for low-power applications using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) communications, for example, to motor-drive ICs and DC/DC converters up to complete power supplies.



In addition to working with Maxim on the new hub, RS recently signed a distribution agreement with Maxim. RS is significantly expanding its Maxim portfolio to include new power components such as DC-DC converters, as well as devices such as sensors and microcontroller development kits for internet of things (IoT), industrial IoT (IIoT) applications and the growing expanse of wearable applications.



“Our new power tech hub is not only an excellent learning resource for design engineers who are new to power design but is also a point of reference for seasoned designers looking to discover the latest power products and technologies,” said Mike Bray, Vice President of DesignSpark at RS. “We continue to prosper in our relationship with Maxim, working in close collaboration to expand the choice of power ICs for our customers, along with many other devices such as sensors, analogue components and products for IoT development.”



For more information, please visit: uk.rs-online.com/web/ Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy