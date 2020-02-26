Wednesday 26/2/2020

26 February 2020



Low-carbon heat pump maker Likido has chosen technology from another innovative Scottish firm, Vert Technologies, to power its new facility in Edinburgh.



Founded in Fife in 2017, Likido was set up by a group of engineers who wanted to reduce and reuse the energy that is traditionally squandered from industrial heating and cooling systems. Its new facility will be used to build the LikidoONE, which was launched in 2018 and can reduce the energy consumed in industrial processes by more than 75%.



Likido – which was taken over in December by US-based Dalrada Financial Corporation in a cash and share deal– has purchased two of the A100 compressors from Vert Technologies to power its operations at Loanhead near Edinburgh.



Unlike most traditional compressors, the Vert A100 has a 100% duty cycle, meaning that it can run continuously if required. The compact, portable units also provide flexibility as they can be easily moved from one location to another as the Likido facility grows.



Stuart Cox, chief executive of Likido, said low levels of noise and vibration were further advantages of the A100.



“Like ourselves, Vert is a young firm with cutting-edge technology and global ambitions,” Stuart said. “It’s great to be able to support a fellow Scottish SME, but it was an easy decision as Vert’s compressors are a perfect fit for what Likido is trying to achieve.”



Vert’s patented Conical Rotary Compressor (CRC) technology lies at the core of its powerful compressors, which produce high pressure air without compromising on noise levels for the operator. The CRC’s innovative design has been described as the biggest advance in the compressor industry in 40 years.



Founded in 2013, Vert employs 14 people at its Manufacturing and Design centre on the southern edge of Edinburgh. Its technology has won multiple awards since the first working prototype was produced in 2014 and led to the company securing a prestigious government grant in 2019 from the UK Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).



Vert is currently accelerating commercial sales of its compressor units, powered by its patented CRC technology.



