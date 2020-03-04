Case Studies Print this page Contrinex’s Inductive sensors ensure Hook Loader Truck🚍 Safety



3 March 2020



Hook loader trucks utilise a hydraulic system for loading and unloading a demountable container. Once the container is correctly positioned on the vehicle’s load bed, interlocks engage with its base, securing it in position. Contrinex’s rugged sensor systems detect full engagement of the interlocks, ensuring the truck is safely loaded prior to driving away. Therefore, the sensors must be mechanically robust and able to withstand harsh outdoor conditions.



Customer Solution



Rugged Full Inox inductive sensors from the Contrinex Extreme 700 Series are designed for demanding or even exceptionally demanding environments, making them ideal for this application. Highly reliable and IP68 / IP69K rated, these embeddable units feature one-piece V2A (AISI 304) stainless-steel construction with vacuum-encapsulated electronics, making them well suited to the hostile operating conditions.



During operation, a double-ended ram drives a pair of interlock bolts into position. On either side of the truck, two M18-diameter sensors are mounted in the wall of each bolt housing; one detects the bolt as it reaches the fully engaged position; the other detects it in the fully retracted position. A second ram drives a rotating lock mechanism to engage with the vehicle chassis; a further two sensors detect the position of a cam on the locking shaft as it rotates.



Each sensor is configured with an industry-standard PNP normally-open interface, and connection to the truck’s hydraulic control system is via an integral M12 connector and PUR-sheathed cable. This allows easy removal and replacement during routine maintenance.



* Corrosion-resistant single-piece AISI 303 (V2A) stainless-steel body



* High resistance to harsh operating conditions



* Rugged, hermetically sealed embeddable sensors Corrosion



* Elimination of human error by inhibiting lifting until arm is fully retracted



* Highly reliable sensing performance in highly demanding conditions



* Corrosion-resistant sensors withstand water, ice, mud and salt



Highly cost-effective solution to a potentially serious problemhermetically sealed embeddable sensors



CUSTOMER APPLICATION



A specialist vehicle builder manufactures hydraulic hook-lift systems for commercial trucks. A hook loader truck employs a series of hydraulic rams to hook, lift and pull a demountable container onto the vehicle’s load bed; a full container may weigh up to 30 tons.



Hook loader trucks operate all year round, often in harsh environments such as demolition and construction sites. Hook-lift systems are typically semi-automated. The driver positions the truck, engages the hook with the container and initiates the lifting sequence. Once the container is pulled onto the load bed, two interlock mechanisms, mounted on the truck chassis, actuate and engage with the container body. Once the interlocks are fully engaged, the container is secure and the truck may be driven safely.



A highly reliable sensor system must detect the position of the interlocks, ensuring that they are fully engaged before the truck drives away. Sensors must be robust and must withstand water, mud, dirt and ice. They may also be subject to mechanical shock and vibration.



