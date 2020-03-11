ABB wins digital service contract to increase offshore wind reliability

Wednesday 11/3/2020

9 March 2020



ABB has won a 10.6 million euro order for ABB Ability™ digital products and services at DolWin5 (Epsilon), which will support Germany’s energy transition through reliable delivery of enough renewable energy to power about one million homes.



ABB will enable the reliability, safety and security of the energy transmission from DolWin5 (Epsilon) by providing a comprehensive system for IT infrastructure, OT security, plant-wide condition monitoring, SCADA and remote access services to facilitate stable power transmission to the German national grid.



The DolWin5 (Epsilon) platform will deliver 900 megawatts of zero-carbon electricity from three connected wind farms in the North Sea, 100 km off the German coast. In addition to a converter platform offshore, there is an onshore converter station located in Emden/Ost in Germany.



“This order enables ABB to leverage its expertise in remote, unmanned operations and advanced digital services with the shift to a more diversified energy mix,” said Per Erik Holsten, Managing Director, ABB Norway. “With our intelligent project delivery experience, ABB is uniquely positioned to assure the safety, security and reliability of renewable assets worldwide. We look forward to supporting the delivery of clean, efficient power for Germany’s energy transition.”



The offshore wind industry may be integral to Europe’s energy system by as soon as 2030, with Germany planning to generate 65 percent of electric power from renewable sources by 2030, including 20GW from offshore wind farms.



The high risks associated with power disruptions, require effective energy management for offshore wind plants. ABB received the order from Aibel Keppel consortium ANS in Norway. Aibel/Keppel FELS consortium will design, construct, and build the High Voltage Direct Current transmission system.



TenneT is the European electricity transmission system operator providing power links to the offshore wind farms in the cluster. TenneT has activities in the Netherlands and in Germany, with more than 20 million people relying on the TenneT TSO GmbH electricity supply from offshore wind farms in the North Sea. Initial operations for DolWin5 (Epsilon) are due to commence in 2024.



