Tuesday 17/3/2020

Daily News Print this page British Safety Council announces winners of the International Safety Awards



12 March 2020



509 organisations from across the world achieve prestigious recognition of their work in health, safety and wellbeing



The British Safety Council has today revealed the winners of its prestigious 2020 International Safety Awards. The awards recognise and celebrate organisations from around the world which have shown a true dedication to keeping their workers and workplaces healthy and safe over the last year.



This year, 509 organisations of all sizes and sectors won an International Safety Award, including businesses from the UK, Africa, Asia, India, mainland Europe and the Middle East. 87 organisations were awarded a Distinction, 250 organisations were awarded a Merit and 172 organisations achieved a Pass.



The full list of winners is here.



Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council, said:



“It is our vision at the British Safety Council that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work – anywhere in the world. Achieving this requires organisations to invest in workplace health, safety and wellbeing. But it also depends on business leaders, managers and staff making health and safety a reality and inspiring their colleagues to do the same. The International Safety Awards recognise those who have made outstanding achievements in health and safety across the world.



“The long list of winners of the International Safety Awards, shows that an increasing number of companies are embracing the management of health and safety risks as an enabler of business, benefiting people, companies and society. By celebrating the achievements of the 509 winners of the 2020 International Safety Awards and 62 years of improving health and safety standards around the world, we encourage other organisations to follow their lead and place employees’ health and safety at the heart of their business.”



“Our warmest congratulations to all the winners. They should be truly proud of their achievement.”



The winners are drawn from various industry sectors. They include construction and housebuilding companies, such as Kier Construction, London; Afcons Construction, Dubai, and VolkerRail Ltd, Doncaster; engineering and manufacturing businesses, such as BAE Systems Naval Ships, Glasgow and Volvo; transport, distribution and logistics companies Nobia UK Darlington Logistics, and Vroon Offshore Services Ltd, Aberdeen; and oil and mining companies, such as Kuwait National Petroleum Company; Malaysian Refining Company SDN BHD, Melaka, and Indian Oil Corporation.



The leisure and hospitality sector is also well represented with winners such as Arsenal Football Club, Emirates Flight Catering, Dubai and Muscat International Airport, Muscat.



International winners include China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corp, Dubai and Qatar Railways Company's Depot South, Qatar.



Celebrate at the International Safety Awards Gala Dinner



Mike Robinson added: “I look forward to celebrating the success of the International Safety Award winners at our International Safety Awards Gala Dinner, which will be later this year. It will feature a formal presentation of the awards, a fine dining experience and an evening of live entertainment and dancing.”



Four new awards for 2020 will be announced at the gala dinner.



The James Tye Award will recognise an organisation or team of individuals who have developed and run a campaign in 2019 which made a significant impact on health, safety or wellbeing in the workplace.

Croner-i are sponsoring the new Health and Safety Transformation Award for organisations that have changed or transformed any aspect of health, safety or wellbeing through the use of information.



The CEO Award, will reward leadership and strategic vision of a CEO who has made a vital contribution to the health and safety of their business and wider society.



A new Young Champion Award is offered to an employee aged 16-24 who has played a significant role to ensure the health, safety and welfare of their colleagues and others.



Apply for these awards here:



For more information, please visit: www.britsafe.org/isa Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy