Tuesday 17/3/2020

SERVELEC TECHNOLOGIES REVEALS NEW COMPANY NAME



13 March 2020



Servelec Technologies, a leader in remote telemetry units, secure SCADA systems and Data Analytics software, along with sister company Primayer, which specialises in leak detection technology, have announced a new, unified company name and brand.



Ovarro is the new name for Servelec Technologies and Primayer.



The new single, global brand allows the business to evolve its product and service offerings, enabling it to further transition into an innovative, customer-focused technology provider, focussed on connecting technologies to improve the efficiency, security, sustainability and profitability of its customers.



Over the coming weeks, Ovarro will launch a new consolidated website and marketing materials, and the new company name will be used at exhibitions and tradeshows.



Adopting a single, unified brand identity will benefit customers by providing them with a wider range of end-to-end solutions for data collection, processing, monitoring and controlling critical and national infrastructure. These can tackle a diverse range of challenges from water network leak detection and leak location through to monitoring of liquid and gas distribution networks, telecommunications, power and transport assets.



Ovarro’s technology is trusted for use on assets in some of the world’s most remote and inhospitable environments, including market-leading technologies such as TBox and Kingfisher RTU platforms. All individual product brands within each businesses’ product portfolio will remain unchanged.



“The rebrand represents a significant step forward in our company’s evolution,” said David Frost, CEO at Ovarro. “After the last couple of years of exciting growth and bringing the knowledge and expertise of two successful businesses together, I am delighted to introduce our new brand name and identity.”



“Ovarro is the new name for Servelec Technologies and Primayer. Our technology continues to monitor and control critical, national infrastructure throughout the world, now under one brand.”



“Over the last 40 years, our brand ethos has always been built on trust, industry knowledge and experience – and we are now subtly adopting our approach as we invest in our technology solutions of the future.”



James brook, Marketing Manager at Ovarro, added: “We've taken a clean, modern approach to our new company name and brand design. It represents a visual manifestation of our journey to challenge the status quo in all aspects of data collection and processing.”



As for the name change, James explained: “The name Ovarro comes from Varro, who was the first person to identify the engineering ingenuity, near perfect efficiency and symmetrical collaboration of the honeycomb structure or hexagonal grid. We simply added the ‘O’ to represent the world and the fact that our solutions span the globe – connecting technologies that advance productivity, safety and environmental performance.”



The Servelec Technologies and Primayer brands will be gradually phased out during the rest of the year and be fully retired in December 2020.



