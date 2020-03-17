Tuesday 17/3/2020

13 March 2020



Drives & Controls Show 2020 NEC Birmingham, 21-23 April, Stand D452



APEX Dynamics UK will make its debut appearance at Drives & Controls 2020 in April, consolidating its presence in the UK as a leading supplier of planetary servo gearboxes including dedicated product ranges in stainless steel, for the food, pharmaceutical, packaging and automation sectors.



Visitors to the NEC on April 21-23 should head for Stand D452 to witness the latest in high precision, planetary servo gearbox technology available from APEX Dynamics, the exclusive and only authorised distributor of this equipment in the UK.



As a global leader in the design, supply and manufacture of servo gearbox and rack and pinion technology, APEX Dynamics’ precision products are capable of backlash accuracy down to less than one arc minute as well as being cleverly designed with patented design features around the gearbox seals and bearings, making them ideal for use in food grade applications.



Existing customers include packaging machinery manufacturers, food, pharma, automotive and numerous related markets, in fact any sector that uses automation, robotics or other high precision machine tools and equipment.



In addition to promoting its planetary servo gearboxes, which are available in in-line, right angle and a wide variety of frame sizes and ratios, the Uttoxeter-based company will also be showcasing an entire range of related servomotor solutions, including rack, pinion, right-angle helical and spiral bevel gearboxes.



APEX Dynamics Managing Director Mike Gulliford is thrilled to be exhibiting for the first time at the UK's number one event dedicated to drives and motion control and is keen to highlight the company’s unrivalled customer support package, which boasts a world-first, five-year warranty plan for servo gearboxes on the entire product range.



He said: “We’re so confident in the quality and reliability of our products that we are able to back this up with a five-year warranty. Companies in these sectors are always looking for an edge, a way to stand out from the competition and offer a service just that bit better, quicker and more attractive to potential customers. Commercially, it makes perfect sense to use all tools available to optimise the manufacturing process and increase productivity.”



In addition to pioneering a world-beating length of warranty on this type of equipment, APEX Dynamics is setting the standard as a trailblazer within the industry by offering customers the shortest lead times, with the capability to deliver in three weeks or less, compared to others’ timescales of 15 weeks or more, a supply line that will not be impacted by the outcome of Brexit because the products are manufactured outside Europe.



Special features can also be catered for in the three-week timescale, but bespoke and R&D projects might take a little longer for very specific niche products which can be used for increasing applications, especially to do with liquids.



Mike added: “We welcome visitors attending the show to come and meet us at stand D452 and learn why we believe that we are a world-beating player in this field of technology.”



Founded in Taiwan in 1987, APEX Dynamics Inc. started with the production of take-out robots for plastics injection moulding machines before moving into the technology of high-precision planetary gearboxes for servomotors.



