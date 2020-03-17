Tuesday 17/3/2020

13 March 2020



A new online training module has been introduced to the increasingly popular NSK academy online platform. The latest module, which focusses on vibrating screens, will appeal to all involved in specifying bearings to withstand the harsh working environments found in mining, quarrying and construction applications. As with all training modules available at NSK academy, registered users completing the course will require an 80% pass mark to receive a certificate. High-frequency vibrating screens are among the most important machines used in segregating (sizing and grading) different materials at cement plants, rock quarries and mines around the world. Due to inherent vibration, the components used in these machines have to be robust and reliable, none more so than the bearings.



Correctly specified and mounted bearings provide increased fatigue strength against the effects of vibration and shock load conditions. For instance, a special cage design can minimise resonance from induced vibrations, while simultaneously resisting thermal effects. Moreover, enhanced surface finish on the rollers and rings reduces the potential for damage caused by slippage, flaking or surface fatigue.



The latest training module has been devised to help equipment OEMs understand the fundamental principles behind bearing selection for vibrating screens. Featured content includes an overview of vibrating screen functionality, as well as the common types, terminology and key operating parameters. There is also a major focus on the bearings deployed in these applications, including their main features, specifications and benefits.



Anyone at a vibrating screen OEM who is active in product sales, technical support, maintenance, engineering or R&D, will benefit from the training module. The course can be found at www.nskacademy.com (a quick and easy registration process is required for those new to the site).



The founding principle of the NSK academy is to help participants expand on the knowledge they apply on a day-to-day basis, and utilise the latest NSK bearing solutions to maximise machine life. Each training course is designed to increase the skill levels of staff and help OEMs benefit from higher profitability thanks to reduced maintenance times.



Complementing the online portal are various face-to-face training programmes that have been developed to aid those involved in specifying, using and maintaining bearings. Current courses available include an introduction to bearings, a specific course on maintenance and another focussing on precision bearings for machine tool applications. Although offered at two dedicated centres - Guyancourt (France) and Tilburg (Netherlands) - training can be delivered at any NSK site in Europe or at individual customer premises.



