Tuesday 17/3/2020

Daily News Print this page SHORTLIST REVEALED FOR HIRE INDUSTRY AWARDS



13 March 2020



Hire Association Europe and Event Hire Association (HAE EHA) are excited to announce the shortlist of finalists for the prestigious 2020 Hire Awards of Excellence, from which the chosen few will be crowned winners in the luxurious surroundings of London’s Grosvenor House Hotel on Saturday 4th April.



Stand-up comedian and writer Jo Caulfield (pictured) will host the much-anticipated event celebrating the amazing achievements of hire and supply companies across the UK’s plant, tool, equipment and event hire industry. Crucial recognition is also given to outstanding individuals who have consistently stood out from the crowd and achieved and set some of the highest standards in the industry.



New for 2020 will be an award shining a torch on budding talent, the Young Apprentice of the Year – either Cole O’Donovan of A-Plant or AFI-Uplift’s Luke Dainty will be the inaugural recipient – while the winners of the Apprentice of the Year, Workshop Manager of the Year and Hire Manager of the Year will all be in contention for Hire Achiever of the Year to be announced at the ceremony on the night.



Keeping a close eye on proceedings will be celebrity host Jo. Famous for her one-woman gigs, she has worked on some of the biggest TV and radio shows in British comedy, including Have I Got News For You, Mock The Week, Never Mind The Buzzcocks and Just A Minute. Her wonderfully sharp wit is guaranteed to deliver top-notch entertainment at the hire industry showpiece.



The judges had their work cut out choosing the winners against stringent criteria for the 14 hotly contested categories that acknowledge and showcase the very best of the hire industry. Without doubt these awards are the most sought-after accolade within the plant, tool, equipment and event hire sectors.



Graham Arundell, who will be attending his last awards night before standing down as the Chief Executive Officer of HAE and EHA, said: “We’re delighted to have Jo Caulfield as our host, her razor-sharp wit will keep the judges and audience entertained as we prepare for another spectacular event that showcases the very best of the Hire Industry.”



For more information, please contact:



Ann Harrison

Group Marketing Manager

Hire Association Europe

2450 Regents Court

Birmingham Business Park

Solihull

B37 7YE

Tel: 0121 380 4611

Email: Ann.Harrison@hae.org.uk

Web: www.hae.org.uk Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy