Microlease, Livingston and Electro Rent Europe finalise rebrand to become Electro Rent



16 March 2020



Under the Electro Rent name, the unified business will be positioned to provide Smarter Solutions for Testing and Technology, with the largest independent inventory of test and measurement equipment in Europe and globally.



Microlease, along with the Livingston brand and Electro Rent in Europe, have completed the consolidation of their European operations. The three companies will operate within the global Electro Rent Corporation as Electro Rent.



This will give its customers access to a global inventory worth more than $1.2bn. With over 300 quality brands all available from one source, including major brands like Anritsu, EXFO, Fluke, Keithley, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Tektronix, Viavi and more, this is the largest test equipment inventory in Europe.



By drawing on expertise from across the Electro Rent Corporation, their team of highly experienced engineers, finance, and asset management specialists will support a diverse range of customers with their toughest technical and financial test and measurement demands.



With ongoing investment into new integrated business systems, a state-of-the-art Customer Portal and new multi-featured website, Electro Rent will offer customers everything they need to keep pace with the rapid rate of technological change and innovate in the modern world.



“At Electro Rent, we will be able to deliver brand-independent solutions and unparalleled availability with rapid delivery of a vast range of equipment, anywhere in the world”, said Peter Collingwood, Chief Executive, Europe. “Combined with a wide variety of procurement options, flexible finance options and world-class asset optimisation solutions, we’re ideally placed to help customers get maximum value from test-related investments.”



Since the start of the integration of its business, Electro Rent has continued to invest heavily in emerging and growing technologies, including $10m in 5G in 2019 alone. The move to one single brand will also benefit the employees and partners of all three companies by boosting global investment and creating new opportunities for collaboration.



Electro Rent’s global leadership in test and technology solutions and services was recognised recently by Frost & Sullivan with the Company of the Year Award for 2019 Global Asset Management and Optimization in Test Equipment. The award recognises their innovative approach in the sector and the resulting value they create for their customers.



“At Electro Rent, we aim to power innovation.” continued Peter Collingwood, “Our Smarter Solutions for Testing and Technology take the uncertainty out of testing programs by ensuring the best equipment and finance options are employed at all times - freeing engineers to concentrate on what they do best. We are excited to share these benefits of the global Electro Rent Corporation with all our customers, old and new.”



