17 March 2020



Engineering design and project management firm Lorien Engineering Solutions has launched its latest graduate recruitment drive.



The talent search follows accreditation from the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) and the renewal of accreditation from the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) this year. Both are in addition to accreditation from the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE).



All three professional associations only recognise training schemes that meet rigorous standards for providing optimum training opportunities. Supported by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), Lorien’s graduate recruitment scheme offers tailored training over three years against technical and non-technical engineering competencies.



Lorien’s graduate scheme has been extended this year to include all in-house engineering disciplines. It offers the next generation of civil, chemical, mechanical process and utilities engineers the opportunity to develop their skills across a broad range of sectors, as well as providing a robust career path to Chartered Engineer status with access to mentoring and support.



With offices in Burton-upon-Trent and Wroclaw, Poland, Lorien works with some of Europe’s top food and drink, brewing and pharmaceutical manufacturers.



This year’s successful applicants will follow in the footsteps of Lorien graduate trainee engineer Laura Rutland. She said: “I graduated with a First Class Bachelors’ Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Dundee last summer and only joined Lorien’s packaging team a few months ago but I’ve already had exposure to a wide range of projects in the UK and beyond.



“The scheme appealed to me because you learn directly from the senior team on the job and get experience in different sectors without being pigeon-holed into a role so early in my career.”



Lorien Head of Engineering Chris Bullock said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this accreditation from ICE which, together with our existing IChemE and IMechE accreditations, emphasises our commitment to addressing the industry’s skills shortage through the professional development of our people. You don’t have to be a recent graduate to apply. Our scheme identifies emerging talent and gives young engineers the experience and skills to develop, while playing an important role in the ongoing growth of the business.”



Applications for the 2020 scheme are open now, with a summer start for successful applicants. Lorien is exhibiting at career days at Nottingham Trent University, Loughborough University and the University of Derby.



Lorien’s graduate development scheme is part of the firm’s wider professional development programme, which allows its qualified process engineers to access both ICE, IChemE and IMechEs support structures, mentoring and training courses.



