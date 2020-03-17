Tuesday 17/3/2020

Daily News Print this page Optimal Industrial Technologies launches a virtual exhibition stand with an ultra-low environmental impact and zero health risks



17 March 2020



Recent closures and postponements of live pharmaceutical and process industry conferences and exhibitions are likely to have an impact on business for exhibitors and attendees alike. However, the originator of the synTQ Process Analytical Technology (PAT)-based knowledge management software system, Optimal Industrial Technologies, has invested in an alternative virtual exhibition stand that is open to all visitors from around the globe on a 24/7 basis.



Hosted at the IndustryExpo.online virtual exhibition, the synTQ stand, which features continuous product solutions and Quality by Design (QbD) for both continuous and batch pharmaceutical production, has seen visitor numbers rise exponentially since the show went live.



The virtual exhibition stand offers a wide range of information and literature, just as a physical stand would, except a large part of the content is digital and available on-demand. So, visitors can browse literature, watch videos and read case studies about how synTQ is revolutionising production in highly regulated industries.



Business Communications Specialist Beth Langley comments, “we invested in the virtual exhibition platform initially because our customers are located all over the globe. It is continuously available, helping us to provide information at the convenience of our customers, not just for a short period while we attend a traditional event. We were also attracted to the fact that it has a very low environmental impact, typically less than 1% of the carbon emissions created by a physical show.



“While we are still invested in traditional conferences and exhibitions that focus on PAT, pharmaceutical manufacturing solutions and production optimisation, the events of the last few weeks have resulted in the virtual stand becoming even more relevant.”



With efforts to impede the spread of Coronavirus currently resulting in the cancellation and postponement of most trade shows, having a prominent stand at a successful virtual trade show is very effective countermeasure.



The Optimal virtual booth is open for visitors now at: industryexpo.online/show/optimal/



For more information, please contact:



Martin Gadsby

Optimal Industrial Technologies Ltd

5 Monarch Close

Emersons Green

Bristol

BS16 7FH

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 (0) 1454 333 222

Fax: +44 (0) 1454 322 240

Email: mgadsby@optimal-ltd.co.uk

Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing