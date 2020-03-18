Wednesday 18/3/2020

Daily News Print this page WE50 Awards in 2020 focus on ‘Sustainability’



18 March 2020



The Women’s Engineering Society (WES) has launched the Top 50 Women in Engineering Awards (WE50) for 2020 with the theme of ‘Sustainability’. Women engineers based in the UK can be nominated for one of the prestigious awards until noon 14 April 2020.



The sustainability theme is more relevant today than it has ever been as women working in engineering and allied sectors focus on sustainable strategies and solutions. The nominations pay particular focus to individuals who are addressing the challenges of the Climate Emergency, Net Zero Carbon and/or delivery of the Sustainable Development Goals.



The winners of the 2020 Top 50 Women in Engineering: Sustainability Awards will be announced on 23 June 2020 – International Women in Engineering Day (INWED20), also co-ordinated by the Women’s Engineering Society. The award winners will be published in a Guardian newspaper supplement on 23 June and be invited to receive their awards at an event in London during the same week.



The inaugural Top 50 Women in Engineering Awards were celebrated in 2016 and in the years since, themes have included: Women under 35; Returners and Transferrers; and Current and Former Apprentices. The WE50 awards have recognised 200 outstanding women to date. The winners are selected on several criteria which always includes acting as an advocate for women in STEM.



Sally Sudworth, Head Judge of the WE50, commented, “I feel privileged to hold the role of Head Judge for the WE50 Awards this year. The Awards always attract nominations from immensely talented women and the judging is incredibly difficult. Engineers have a key role to play in providing sustainable solutions in addressing the climate emergency and net zero carbon challenge. That’s why we are celebrating the Top 50 women engineers working in this field in 2020.”



If you would like more information on the WE50, or to nominate someone you know for the Top 50 Women in Engineering: Sustainability awards, please visit the WE50 hub at www.inwed.org.uk/we50.



Social media for the 2020 campaign includes hashtags #WE50 and #ShapeTheWorld.