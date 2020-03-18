Distribution deal will save US manufacturers millions

Wednesday 18/3/2020

18 March 2020



Inspekto partners with The Knotts Company to sell AMV systems in the United States, thanks to extraordinary demand



Inspekto, the German-Israeli start-up that invented Autonomous Machine Vision (AMV), has partnered with The Knotts Company, an automation solutions provider based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, to sell the INSPEKTO S70 to a growing American customer base.



The newly established partnership means that Knotts’ customers will no longer be forced to rely on traditional machine vision solutions for quality assurance. The shortcomings of these solutions are well known – high cost, long waiting time and reliance on the services of a systems integrator. In contrast, the INSPEKTO S70 can be installed by the plant’s own personnel in 30 to 45 minutes, using an average of only 20 to 30 good samples.



The new system will be of great help to the Knotts Company, a solution provider representing industry leading manufacturers of industrial, automation and robotics products. Knotts focus has always been on increasing performance, productivity and profitability for its customers by collaborating with customer experts to create high-quality automation solutions, including technology, products, integration, machine building and other services. With this in mind, the collaboration with Inspekto can’t but boost the productivity of the Knotts’ customers.



“We’re looking forward to introducing the Autonomous Machine Vision system to our clients who deal specifically with quality assurance inspections,” said Mark Howe, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Knotts. “We feel strongly that Inspekto’s systems will save our customers time and money and help ensure top notch inspections—a key element to a successful production line.”



The INSPEKTO S70 is powered by Inspekto’s Plug & Inspect™ technology, the first integration-less technology for visual inspection. Because the INSPEKTO S70 is an out-of-the-box, ready-to-use product, the user experiences an unprecedented ease and speed of set-up. The cost-effectiveness and user-friendliness of the product encourages the installation of QA stations at every step of production, not just at the end of the line, a model Inspekto calls Total QA.



“Often, visual inspection for quality assurance is done manually,” explained Zohar Kantor, VP of Sales & Project Management at Inspekto. “But this produces human mistake errors along with a low success rate. Imagine that – this could be solved by a single product.”



“Quality assurance was traditionally considered a necessary ‘evil’ in all sectors of manufacturing, but with the INSPEKTO’s S70 system it becomes quick, simple and fun,” added Harel Boren, CEO and co-founder of Inspekto. “Most importantly, it means QA managers can install a point of inspection themselves, eliminating the need for burdensome contracts with external experts. Our mission and passion is to make QA managers love their jobs.”



