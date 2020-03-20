Friday 20/3/2020

Case Studies Print this page Smart 5G Patrol Robots Equipped with Advantech’s MIC-770 Edge Computer Deployed to Fight Coronavirus



18 March 2020



As part of its effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, China is using 5G patrol robots developed by Guangzhou Gosuncn Robot Co.,Ltd using Advantech technology to monitor mask wearing and body temperatures in public places.



Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the Guangzhou Gosuncn Robot Co.,Ltd, a leading provider of smart city IoT products and services, upgraded its 5G-powered police patrol robot with new capabilities to assist first-line police officers in conducting disease prevention inspections. Because the manual measurement of body temperature exposes public safety personnel to potential health risks, these robots are equipped with 5 high-resolution cameras and infrared thermometers capable of scanning the temperature of 10 people simultaneously within a radius of 5 meters. If a high temperature or the absence of a mask is detected, the robots send an alert to the relevant authorities. All data can be transmitted to a centralized control center for real-time situational response and decision making. Moreover, although these robots are self-driving machines, they can also be controlled remotely, thereby saving manpower by reducing patrolling responsibilities and preventing cross-infection. It’s no surprise then that these next-generation 5G patrol robots have already been spotted at airports and shopping malls in the cities of Guangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an, and Guiyang.



5G Patrol Robots Equipped with Advantech’s MIC-770 Edge Computer



Gosuncn’s 5G patrol robots integrate IoT, AI, cloud computing, and big data technologies to conduct environmental sensing, dynamic decision-making, autonomous motion control, as well as behavioral sensing and interaction. To enable such advanced computing, 5G patrol robots are powered by a high-performance industrial edge computer (MIC-770) equipped with an 8th gen Intel® Core™ i processor and GPU iModule (MIC-75G20) aimed at IoT applications.



Industrial-Grade Design for Reliable AI Training and Inference



Developed by Advantech, a leading provider of high-performance industrial computing solutions, the MIC-770 industrial-grade edge computer combined with MIC-75G20 GPU iModule provide a high-performance system for AI training and inference. To withstand 24/7 operation under extreme conditions, the MIC-770’s ruggedized chassis and cast aluminum heatsink protect against vibration and shock, the passive thermal solution ensures silent operation, and all electronic components satisfy industrial standards for environmental protection, EMI/ESD tolerance, and high-voltage surge requirements (2KV). Meanwhile, the MIC-75G20 GPU iModule supports PCIe/PCI I/F add-on cards, such as frame grabber, GPU, and motion control cards, in addition to mainstream GPU cards (with active cooling), and reserves an additional 12VDC of power from the onboard connector for cards that require additional power. Overall, the high-performance computing power of Advantech’s MIC-770+MIC-75G20 solution can be widely applied in urban security, smart equipment, autonomous vehicles, AI inference servers, high-end medical or security inspection equipment, and machine vision solutions to enable diverse industrial automation applications.



For more information, please visit: select.advantech.com/edge-intelligent-modular-ipc-mic-7-series