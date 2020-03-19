Thursday 19/3/2020

Daily News Print this page Jason Chester of InfinityQS earns award recognition from Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive



19 March 2020



Jason Chester, Director of Global Channel Programs at InfinityQS, the global authority on data-driven enterprise quality solutions, has been named on the 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain and Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Pros to Know awards.



The Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain recognises influential individuals across the food industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped and attained milestones in safety and efficiency through the global food supply chain. From early pioneers and entrepreneurs to non-conformist thinkers and executive standouts, this award aims to honour business leaders and their contributions to the food industry.



The Pros to Know award looks at the wider supply chain, highlighting executives that are leading initiatives to prepare their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s business climate.



Both award programs commend Jason for his hard work and ongoing thought leadership to educate InfinityQS’ strategic channel partners and industries at large, in how manufacturing optimisation can be achieved by leveraging next-generation information technologies like InfinityQS’ cloud-native Quality Intelligence platform, Enact®.



Jason is helping InfinityQS Partners integrate the Enact Manufacturing Quality Intelligence Solution into their clients’ manufacturing environments. This allows them to modernise their data collection methods, gain real-time visibility into global production and quality processes, and uncover operational insights through advanced statistical analysis. The derived intelligence enables timely remedial action and reveals opportunities to optimise quality, consistency, safety, and compliance—at the individual plant and enterprise levels.



Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics says: “The 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chainexhibits the true celebrities of the industry that go the extra mile to ensure their company’s supply chains are being operated in an efficient, safe and transparent manner. These professionals are an example for today’s youth to consider the supply chain and logistics industry as a possible path of employment.”



Jason Chester says: “It’s an honour to be presented with the 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Awardand the Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Pros to Know award, alongside other incredible industry peers. The individuals receiving these awards have helped to shape the industry by promoting innovation and providing exceptional thought leadership and I am proud to be recognised alongside these inspirational leaders.”



Recipients of this year’s Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award will be profiled in the March 2020 issue, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.



For more information, please visit: www.sdcexec.com. Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy