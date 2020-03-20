Daily News Print this page Syntegon Technology brings interpack booth to customers’ desks



20 March 2020



• After interpack is postponed, Syntegon Technology launches virtual booth.

• Digital presentation of the latest processing and packaging technology and the new Syntegon Technology product design.

• Syntegon Technology experts provide information about intelligent and sustainable technologies.



Following the announcement by Messe Duesseldorf that interpack 2020, which was scheduled for May, will be postponed to next year, Syntegon Technology will present its latest processing and packaging technology on a virtual exhibition booth from 7 to 13 May 2020. The online presence will cover digital product presentations and individual contact opportunities with the experts from Syntegon Technology, who will inform both customers and media representatives about the company’s intelligent and sustainable solutions.



On this occasion, Dr. Michael Grosse, CEO of Syntegon Technology, says: “We regret the postponement of interpack, but consider this to be the right decision under the given circumstances. As a reliable partner for processing and packaging technology, we of course have an alternative plan: our customers can look forward to our virtual exhibition booth. Here, they will soon be able to learn all about our latest technologies, get to know our new product design and experience the new Syntegon brand.”



For more information, please contact:



Syntegon Technology GmbH

Postfach 10 60 50

Stuttgarter Strasse 130

71332 Waiblingen

D-70049

Tel: +49 7151 14-0

Fax: +49 7151 14-1000

Email: marketing@syntegon.com

Web: www.syntegon.com