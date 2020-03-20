Daily News Print this page Leading female engineer takes up second major role with the EPSRC



20 March 2020



ONE of the world’s leading experts in the science of measurement, the University of Huddersfield’s Dame Jane Jiang, has been appointed to a new national body that has a brief to identify bold new areas for research and investment.



The Professor of Precision Metrology is Director of the EPSRC Future Metrology Hub at the University. Other distinctions include the Renishaw/Royal Academy of Engineering Chair in Precision Metrology.



Now, she is one of 15 experts from institutions and universities around the UK to become a member of the Science, Engineering and Technology Board of the Government-backed Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC).



The EPSRC states that the role of the board is to use its scientific and technological insights to champion funding for new research at the cutting edge of engineering and physical science.



Key responsibilities include providing advice and scientific guidance to the EPSRC Executive.



This is the second senior EPSRC appointment for Professor Jiang who, in 2018, was selected alongside eleven others as a strategic advisor to EPSRC Executive.



The twelve advisors formed the EPSRC’s Strategic Advisory Network. Their role was to provide the Executive with strategic advice to assist in the development, implementation and modification of plans, and to make appropriate recommendations to its Council.



The Strategic Advisory Network was designed as a flexible resource, enabling the Executive to obtain advice, by drawing on a range of perspectives from across key stakeholder groups including academia, business, third sector and government.



