Wednesday 25/3/2020

Daily News Print this page Lontra appoints a new Non-Executive Director, Dr Phillip Cartwright



23 March 2020



Lontra, a world pioneer in advanced engineering solutions, has announced the appointment of Dr Phillip Cartwright, to its Board.



Phill has over 35 years of experience in engineering and an impressive track record including Director of Engineering Excellence Group at the global construction giant Laing O’Rourke and before that The Global Head of Electrical Power and Control Systems at Rolls-Royce where he was responsible for the service model credited with significantly increasing the corporations revenue.



Phill was Executive Chairman at CFMS, the successful digital technology joint venture company between Airbus and Rolls-Royce and was a key part of the UK Government’s industrial strategy as CTO of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult program.



He has developed, designed and delivered significant energy saving and low carbon technologies and services with ABB, ALSTOM, GE and AREVA across the globe, living in many countries such as Brazil, China, Denmark, France, India, Sweden, The UK and Uruguay.



He is a Fellow of the Institution of Engineering & Technology (IET), was Founding Chair of the Institution’s Power Sector Executive and has previously been an active member and adviser to the UK Government’s Nuclear Industry Council.



Phill joined Lontra in 2019, and his extensive experience is driving the business forward, as it continues to translate their research and technology investment into growth, developing high value and exportable careers, technologies, products and services.



Alongside his appointment to the influential and rapidly expanding Lontra team, Phill is currently board adviser for innovation at MACE the £2-billion consultancy and construction company.



Chief Executive of Lontra, Steve Lindsey, commented:



“Phill has an exceptional track record in commercial delivery, strategy and associated digital services to improve customers operations, reduce energy use and drive significant revenue generation.



“We are delighted to welcome Phill to our board, helping us to create a wealth of opportunities for skilled employment and realise our ambition to become one of the world’s leading advanced engineering and digital services companies.”



Phill Cartwright said:



“I am delighted to be joining the Lontra board. The export opportunity for our technology, product and services is huge.



“I am looking forward to helping Steve Lindsey and our growing team deliver a series of innovations with potentially global impact, and build a world leading engineering, technology and services organisation.”



For more information, please visit: www.lontra.co.uk Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy