Drives & Controls Exhibition and co-located shows rescheduled to take place on 25th-27th January 2021 at NEC, Birmingham, Halls 9 & 10



20 March 2020



DFA Media, organiser of Drives & Controls Exhibition and co-located shows, has been actively monitoring and following advice regarding the Coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19) over the past weeks. It has been decided that Drives & Controls Exhibition and its co-located events will be postponed and rescheduled for 25th-27th January 2021, which will take place alongside MACH Exhibition. The co-location of events include:



Drives & Controls

Fluid Power & Systems

Air-Tech

Plant & Asset Management

Smart Industry Expo



We have been following UK Government guidelines and working with the rolling advice from the public health authorities and other organisations, but the effects, actual and projected, of Coronavirus are becoming increasingly evident across all aspects of our lives both here in the UK and across the globe. As a responsible events organiser, ensuring the health and wellbeing of all our exhibitors, contractors and visitors (many of whom face travel restrictions) has to be our top priority and it is therefore with reluctance that we have taken the decision to postpone the event until January.



For more information, please visit: www.dfamedia.co.uk