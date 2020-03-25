Wednesday 25/3/2020

24 March 2020



The team at StocExpo want to thank the bulk liquid storage industry after the show went ahead on 10-12 March. Read the full statement…



“We would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to the industry for supporting StocExpo 2020 in very difficult circumstances.



“In the immediate run up to the show, the coronavirus was still in the containment phase in the Netherlands and most other European countries, and during this time, the government authorities continued to tell venues and organisers to run events.



“We anticipated that the situation would likely disrupt the show but since many exhibitors had freight in transit, flights and hotels booked, we had to go with government advice at that time. Also, we were still receiving live registrations from terminals and oil majors, despite various travel bans being in place, so we remained vigilant whilst open for business.



“It’s times like these that we are reminded what a resilient industry the bulk liquid storage sector is. We are extremely grateful to all our exhibiting companies, visitors and conference delegates who attended despite the situation, and we are pleased to hear that many good conversations took place.



“We’re now working to connect all registered attendees further with our long list of leading exhibitors either through online platforms or other media. We will be announcing a supplementary event to connect the industry later in the year.



“Over the next few months, we will continue to work to support the industry however we can and help ensure we all weather the storm. And of course, we look forward to working with all stakeholders to deliver a successful StocExpo 2021!”



