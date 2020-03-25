Wednesday 25/3/2020

24 March 2020



Northern Industrial has won two awards at Lancashire Business View’s Red Rose Awards, providing victory for the global spare part and repairs company for the second year running.



The Blackburn based company won both the Online Sales and Export awards at the prestigious ceremony, which is held in Blackpool every year in front of an audience of more than 1,000 business professionals.



Northern Industrial is a multi-award-winning provider of new, reconditioned and obsolete parts and repair services, exporting to 146 countries. Sourcing from over 1,350 manufacturers, the company covers over 200,000 part numbers and holds approximately £11m in stock.



Northern Industrial managing director David Lenehan said: “We were overjoyed to come home with two awards this year, both of which are testimony to the dedication of our entire team to the job of keeping companies worldwide up and running by providing the spare parts and repairs they need in their times of crisis.



“Lancashire is an extremely vibrant business region with one of the biggest county economies in the North, so we were against some very stiff competition in both categories.”



Event founder Richard Slater, also the publisher of Lancashire Business View magazine, said: “The Red Rose Awards, now in its tenth year, are very hotly contested, so Northern Industrial should be very proud that they have seen off all the competition to win this award!”



As award winners, Northern Industrial collected two trophies specially crafted by trophy partner Pendle Engineering.



BBC Radio Lancashire and North West Tonight host Graham Liver compered the evening, with entertainment from Gravity Live, Mr Wilson’s Second Liners and the Deadbeats



Headline sponsors for the event were Forbes Solicitors and Barclays. The official judging partner of the awards is Blackpool and The Fylde College.



