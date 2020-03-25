Wednesday 25/3/2020

24 March 2020



A comprehensive software platform that provides critical safeguards against compromised environmental conditions to avoid spoilage for sectors such as food, heritage, pharmaceuticals and healthcare has been upgraded by Hanwell Solutions Ltd to further improve performance for customers.



Hanwell, trailblazers in the manufacture of wireless environmental monitoring equipment, has launched version 1.0.10 of its pioneering EMS software, which now includes auto-scaled overlay of all sensors in zone on charts. EMS is a cutting-edge system, developed by the British manufacturer’s specialist software engineers to interface seamlessly with Hanwell Pro and Hanwell IceSpy environmental monitoring solutions, in an industry-leading hardware/software combination that frees up staff time and eliminates errors by minimising or even removing manual checking processes.



Designed to give maximum flexibility, the EMS platform provides even more peace of mind for companies seeking environmental monitoring solutions by improving speed of preventative action with immediate email and SMS alarms if pre-set parameters are breached. It offers enhanced control of data and events from anywhere in the world via cloud- or server-based configuration. Interactive graphs, tables and plan views enable multiple users to easily analyse data in multiple ways from multiple sites.



Further improvements to the software range from animated alarm display for quick identification of type of alarm per sensor to a RH/T band frequency analysis chart with user set band sizes, a Conset sensor control state column for live viewing, an Analyse Dew Point and Absolute Humidity on RH/T graphs, plus an EMS Mobile APP installer as well as support for RL4000 Thermocouple sensors.



Letchworth-based Hanwell is renowned in particular for its leadership in monitoring systems, designing and manufacturing British-engineered solutions vital to helping organisations meet strict regulations across the globe.



Ian Robinson, Hanwell managing director, said: “We have been listening to our customers so that we not only keep pace with the times but stay at the forefront of environmental monitoring technology which is crucial to many of our core customer markets. We strive to make our products future proof and upgrading EMS so comprehensively is yet another example of how we are meeting demand for instantaneous and far-reaching data access and control across multiple market sectors.”



Multi-award-winning Hanwell is the UK’s leading manufacturer of wireless environmental monitoring equipment, suitable for tracking conditions in the heritage, food, pharmaceutical and healthcare industries and related sectors.



