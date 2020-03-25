Daily News Print this page British manufacturers offer to help fight Covid-19



24 March 2020



The UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy has issued a call to manufacturers seeking support in the supply of ventilators and ventilator components as part of the response to Coronavirus.



Despite a healthy order book for gas analysers, Signal Group has responded positively; formally expressing a willingness to help. “As a developer and manufacturer of precision gas analysis equipment, we are accustomed with the technologies involved in the reliable, measured flow of contaminant-free gases,” says Signal’s MD James Clements (pictured). “We have the necessary expertise, experience and appropriate manufacturing equipment, so we would welcome the opportunity to help in any way we can.”



The UK Government is also seeking organisations with skills in design/specification, rapid prototyping, product assembly and certification/regulation/testing, so Signal has also offered its services in this regard. Speaking on Monday 23rd March 2020, James Clements says: “We are waiting to hear if our offer of help is accepted. For the time being, we are carrying on with our normal work, with as many staff as possible home-working and only essential staff coming in to the Camberley factory, whilst maintaining appropriate social distancing.”



