 
Wednesday 25/3/2020

Bookmark and Share
 
 
Daily News
  PandCT RSS Daily News feed
Print this page Print this page
British manufacturers offer to help fight Covid-19

24 March 2020

The UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy has issued a call to manufacturers seeking support in the supply of ventilators and ventilator components as part of the response to Coronavirus.

Despite a healthy order book for gas analysers, Signal Group has responded positively; formally expressing a willingness to help. “As a developer and manufacturer of precision gas analysis equipment, we are accustomed with the technologies involved in the reliable, measured flow of contaminant-free gases,” says Signal’s MD James Clements (pictured). “We have the necessary expertise, experience and appropriate manufacturing equipment, so we would welcome the opportunity to help in any way we can.”

The UK Government is also seeking organisations with skills in design/specification, rapid prototyping, product assembly and certification/regulation/testing, so Signal has also offered its services in this regard. Speaking on Monday 23rd March 2020, James Clements says: “We are waiting to hear if our offer of help is accepted. For the time being, we are carrying on with our normal work, with as many staff as possible home-working and only essential staff coming in to the Camberley factory, whilst maintaining appropriate social distancing.”

For more information, please contact:

Signal Group Ltd
12 Doman Road
Camberley
Surrey
GU15 3DF
Tel:  +44 (0) 1276 682841
Fax:  +44 (0) 1276 691302
Email: sales@signal-group.com
Web:  www.signal-group.com
PandCT.com are not responsible for the content of submitted or externally produced articles and images.
Click here to email PandCT about any errors or omissions contained within this article.
     
Send this page
To send this page to a colleague or friend,
fill in the email addresses below...
Your email address
Their email address:
Page to be sent: shownews.asp?ID=55427

Company gateway pages
for Signal Group:
FREE Information on the products in this article
To request more information,
fill in your email address below.
Your email address
 
     
Bookmark and Share
Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing
(c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd  |  Reg. no 3733110  |  Email Editor  |  Email Webmaster  |  Sitemap  |  Privacy Policy