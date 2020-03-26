Thursday 26/3/2020

Daily News Print this page Avoiding uncertainty: Free Ricardo webinar on importance of scenario planning



25 March 2020



In a world that is becoming ever more complex and unpredictable, the assurance of business sustainability is becoming an increasingly unreliable and risky process. In a free webinar to be hosted on 15 April at 11.00 BST [10.00 CET / 06.00 EST] Ricardo will address the crucial role of scenario planning for organizations



Ricardo is developing a suite of approaches that help it plan more effectively in an increasingly complex and uncertain world, by evaluating the possible ways in which the future will play out and be shaped over the coming decades. Crucially, this is not a process of prediction; instead the scenario planning process explores numerous possibilities to help users manage uncertainty. Looking to the possible future of transportation, Ricardo has developed a range of high-level future scenarios, and used these to identify strategic actions appropriate to the likely future challenges faced by citizens. These can then be used to generate and develop ideas for successful future products and services.



In this webinar, Ricardo’s experienced futures-research specialists will discuss the art and science of scenario planning and its likely future development, the process of scenario construction and the application of these in future planning. Example Ricardo 2035 scenarios will be shared, along with case studies and key applications, including for TCFD (Task force on Climate-related Financial Decisions) projects.



To register for this free webinar visit: register.gotowebinar.com/register/3434390945588698637?source=PR Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy